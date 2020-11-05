Lacking Options, Celebrate Vets In Our Hearts

Editorial

It was shocking to hear the powers-that-be in veterans organizations – not locally, but regionally and statewide – have directed local posts not to commemorate the sacrifice of soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines this Veterans Day.

Sure, this is the COVID-19 era, and we have to be cautious. But such commemorations are mostly held outdoors – in Oneonta, at the Veterans’ Monument in Neahwa Park; in Cooperstown at the World War I “Doughboy” Statue across Lake Street from The Otesaga – and could have been conducted with minimal threat.

It’s good to hear: The Oneonta Vets Club is moving forward regardless. With masks and social distancing, consider going there at 11 a.m. on 11-11 to provide the annual measure of respect to Armed Forces’ veterans. It’s the least we can do.

Happily for most American families, the wars being fought on our behalf for two decades now in the Middle East involved 1-2 percent of our population. COVID, however, has given us an inkling of what a nation under siege for two years in World War I and four years in World War II must have felt like.

Let’s celebrate in our hearts.