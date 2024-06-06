Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards represent the top one percent of places to stay among eight million properties around the world.

Landmark Inn Recognized by Tripadvisor

By EMILY HILBERT

COOPERSTOWN

The Landmark Inn definitely lives up to its name. The bed and breakfast—located at 64 Chestnut Street in the Village of Cooperstown—recently enjoyed a landmark achievement, being named among Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best for 2024 and coming in as number three in the country in the “Small Boutique Hotels” category. This is the highest-level award that can be given out by Tripadvisor, officials said, and represents the top one percent of places to stay among eight million properties around the world.

“We’re excited to be acknowledged as one of Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best winners,” said the inn’s co-owner, Keith Gulla.

The Landmark Inn was converted into a bed and breakfast in 1999, and over the years has been restored to its 1856 style. But the amenities are very modern, and owners Gulla and John Walker are in the middle of a few renovations designed to keep things fresh.

One might notice passing by that the color scheme of the building has changed recently. Gulla explained that while “delving deep into the historical layers of paint and wallpaper that adorned the walls, [the staff] discovered the inspiration for the inn’s new color scheme…and were fascinated by the classic Italianate features of the house. The blending of these two inspirations led to the creation of the design for the new façade,” Gulla said.

Gulla assures readers that equal care and attention have been given to the inside of the building, especially the Petite Provence rooms.

“Each room now boasts refinished wood floors, new paint colors, vintage-inspired wallpaper and updated porch entryways, with window treatments that flood the rooms with natural light,” according to Gulla.

Speaking of the porch, its size has now almost doubled, allowing space for guests to lounge and eat their breakfast. The splendor of the renovations can also be seen in the new side door entrance, which has hand-painted gold leaf lettering, Gulla said.

A summer in Cooperstown wouldn’t be complete without a trip to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, and Gulla confirmed that the “lure” of the BHoF definitely attracts a good deal of visitors. However, this is not the only top attraction. The Glimmerglass Festival, new exhibits at Fenimore Art Museum, and Otsego Lake itself are also on guests’ bucket lists when they come for a visit.

“We’re crossing our fingers for amazing summer weather,” Gulla added.

Interested in spending a night at the Landmark Inn? Call (607) 547-7225 for reservations or visit their website at https://www.landmarkinncooperstown.com.