Letter from Danny Lapin

Stagecoach Coffee Application Withdrawal a Major Loss

The withdrawal of Stagecoach Coffee’s Site Plan/Special-Use Permit application is a major loss for our city. From the beginning of the review process, Matt and Chris Grady were willing to work with the city to develop a project that worked for our community. Oneonta was built on the development of robust, mixed-use neighborhoods. It is truly unfortunate that our commission was not given the opportunity to proceed through the review process. It is my sincerest hope that our community and our city’s leadership deeply reflect on the type of development we wish to bring to our city and understand that if you want progress, you cannot fear change.

Danny Lapin

Chair, City of Oneonta Planning Commission