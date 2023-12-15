Advertisement. Advertise with us

Letter from Danny Lapin

Stagecoach Coffee Application Withdrawal a Major Loss

The withdrawal of Stagecoach Coffee’s Site Plan/Special-Use Permit application is a major loss for our city. From the beginning of the review process, Matt and Chris Grady were willing to work with the city to develop a project that worked for our community. Oneonta was built on the development of robust, mixed-use neighborhoods. It is truly unfortunate that our commission was not given the opportunity to proceed through the review process. It is my sincerest hope that our community and our city’s leadership deeply reflect on the type of development we wish to bring to our city and understand that if you want progress, you cannot fear change.

Danny Lapin
Chair, City of Oneonta Planning Commission

  1. This is good news. I hope Stagecoach decides to open a restaurant in a more appropriate location in Oneonta. Mr. Lapin’s response is troubling. Rather than than take seriously the concerns of the residents of Oneonta, he insults us and describes us as opposed to change. Marilyn Helterline

  2. Danny – I would not expect that you, as Planning Commission Chair, would be strongly expressing your approval without the discovery process of a SEQR and site plan review. The people deserve at least the appearance of a Chair who enters the review process unbiased and remains so until the review has been complete.
    Gary Herzig

