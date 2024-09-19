Coach Thies enjoys her “Flat White” coffee in Paris. (Photo courtesy Andrea Thies)

Lasting Impressions by Andrea Thies

My Experience at the 2024 Paralympic Games

Attending the Paralympic Games was an unforgettable experience, filled with moments of awe, inspiration and connection. The athlete village, where I spent much of my time, was a microcosm of the world itself, brimming with energy and diversity. One of the unexpected delights was the endless supply of food and beverage options—available at any hour.

Costa, a British coffeehouse chain, had outposts all over the village, and it didn’t take long for me to fall in love with their Flat White, a rich blend of espresso and steamed milk. Mornings would start early, with athletes and coaches queuing as early as 6 a.m., all eager for that first eye-opener before catching the 7 a.m. bus to the rowing venue.

As much as I enjoyed my daily coffee routine, it was the community within the village that struck me most. Athletes of all abilities and backgrounds mingled as equals, moving between the dining hall, lounge areas, and even the laundry room. In this space, the idea of “typical” didn’t exist. It was a beautiful reminder that being different was not unusual here—it was the norm. There was a sense of unity in this diversity, a powerful statement that excellence comes in many forms.

The food itself was a daily adventure.

The dining hall offered an incredible diversity of cuisines from all over the world. I often found myself gravitating toward the East Asian section, where my favorite options were flavorful curries, kimchi and dumplings. But just as fascinating as trying new dishes was observing the food selections of athletes from different cultures.

I remember sitting next to a group of long-distance runners from Kenya—they each ate the largest bowls of white rice I had ever seen, three bowls per person! It was clear that for these athletes, preparing for endurance events meant fueling up with serious amounts of carbs.

The availability of food was seemingly endless, with a 24/7 dining hall offering everything from fresh croissants and baguettes to grab-and-go snacks. I also developed a fondness for the bakery’s chocolate bread. The village hosted occasional pop-up events, including a mini masterclass where I even learned to bake baguettes from scratch—a refreshing and delicious break from the rigors of competition.

Andrea Thies during her visit to the Team USA House. (Image courtesy of Andrea Thies)

It was a proud moment for me as the coach of the PR3 mixed double sculls to watch Todd Vogt, a University of Buffalo alumnus who turned 50 during the Games, and his partner, Saige Harper, a Sacred Heart University alum, compete in their first Paralympic appearance. To qualify for the Paralympics as PR3 athletes, both had permanent impairments that met the eligibility criteria. Their determination and hard work over months of training led to an unforgettable journey on the world’s biggest stage.

The Paralympic rowing events concluded on Sunday, September 1, with Vogt and Harper winning the B Final in the PR3 mixed double sculls. They had made their Paralympic debut on Friday, August 30, finishing fourth in their heat, and raced again on Saturday in the repechage for a second chance at the A Finals. On Saturday, August 31, the duo finished third in their repechage with a time of 7:50.99, advancing to the B Final on Sunday. Winning the B Final secured them a seventh-place overall finish, marking an impressive conclusion to their debut and the first-ever Paralympic appearance of the PR3 mixed double sculls.

In addition, Team USA claimed a silver medal in the PR3 mixed four with coxswain, capping off a strong performance across the rowing events.

One of the most poignant experiences for me was meeting a six-time Paralympic swimmer, who shared a unique perspective on the significance of the Paralympic parade during the opening ceremonies. This wasn’t just any parade—it was steeped in history. The parade began at the iconic Arc de Triomphe and ended at the historic Place de la Concorde, a route typically reserved for military personnel and the cyclists of the Tour de France. For 24 hours, the famous Champs-Élysées was paved especially for us, the Paralympians.

As we made our way down this storied avenue, we passed landmarks like the home of the French president and the American embassy, adding to the sense of grandeur and prestige. The symbolism was inescapable—the Arc de Triomphe, a monument to victory and resilience, provided the perfect backdrop to the start of our journey, while Place de la Concorde, known for its role in French history, served as a powerful ending point.

For the French, this parade held deep significance, surpassing even the boat procession experienced by the Olympians. It was a moment of recognition, not just of athletic excellence, but of the strength and perseverance of all those competing in the Paralympic Games.

In moments like this, surrounded by fellow athletes from around the world, I was reminded that the Paralympics are more than just a sporting event—they are a celebration of the human spirit and its boundless potential.

Andrea Thies, a two-time Olympian, coach, and educator, has a distinguished career in rowing and community development. As co-founder of Otsego Area Rowing Inc., she leads inclusive sporting programs for youth and adults, collaborating with schools and veteran service centers. Most recently, she coached the 2024 U.S. Paralympian PR3 mixed double scull rowers, Todd Vogt of Rochester, New York, and Saige Harper of Easthampton, Massachusetts.