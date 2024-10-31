Leaf Pickup Ongoing in Village

COOPERSTOWN—The Village of Cooperstown continues to offer leaf pickup for residents and property owners this fall, until the snow starts. Village residents can facilitate this process by following these guidelines:

1) Do not blow or rake leaves into the street.

2) Leaves should be placed loose between the curb and sidewalk, away from trees, poles, and fire hydrants.

3) Do not use plastic or paper bags or hard containers, as village employees will pick up leaves using the leaf vacuum.

4) Place brush in a separate pile between the curb and sidewalk. Do not put brush in containers. Root balls, stumps and large tree limbs will not be picked up, as the village can only take material that will go through the shredder.

5) Do not include non-compostable materials such as plastic flower pots, construction debris, processed lumber, bricks, or stones with leaves or brush.

6) Residents may also bring green waste (leaves, brush, grass clippings) at any time to the Village Street Garage on Linden Avenue and deposit it themselves in the appropriate area. Commercial dumping is prohibited.

The last brush pickup of the year will be the Tuesday and Wednesday of Thanksgiving week, November 26 and 27, village officials said.

Those with questions are asked to call Mitch Hotaling, Department of Public Works superintendent, at (607) 547-2411.