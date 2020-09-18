League Of Women Voters Plans 4 Registration Events

COOPERSTOWN – The League of Women Voters of the Cooperstown Area (LWVCA) is offering several voter registration events between now and Oct. 9, which is the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

• Tuesday, Sept. 22, noon-6 p.m., at two sites: Freight Wheel Café & Community Workspace, 3097 Route 11, Hartwick hamlet; and in front of Aubuchon Hardware, 129 West Main St., Richfield Springs.

• Saturday, at two sites: Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; and at Hartwick Fire House #2 at 4877 Route 28, Hartwick Seminary, noon to 7 pm.

At these events, you can also update your address or name on your voter registration. League members will also have information on voting by absentee ballot, early in-person voting (beginning Oct. 24), or on Election Day (Nov. 3).

October 9 is the last day to register or update your registration in time for the November 3 election.

Information on registering and voting is also available on the county Board of Elections website, VoteOtsego.com, or by calling the Board of Elections at 607-547-4247, and at the League website, www.LWVCooperstownArea.org.