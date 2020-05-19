League Of Women Voters To Host Virtual Candidates’ Night

COOPERSTOWN – The League of Women Voters of the Cooperstown area is inviting the public to submit questions for the school board candidates to answer during the league’s virtual candidates’ forum.

This year, three candidates are running for two seats. Two incumbents, Timothy Hayes and Gillian Spencer will run for another term. Denise Hollis is the third candidate.

“In normal times, the league would be organizing a candidates’ forum, but the event cannot happen this year,” the league wrote in a press release.

Because of social distancing the budget will be presented at a virtual hearing, and all voting for the June 9 election will be done by absentee ballot.

The League will use VOTE411, an electronic Voter Guide to help candidates engage with voters. Voters may use the VOTE411 guide to compare statements and positions among the three candidates. Basic questions will be posed by the League, such as, “Why are you running for office?” and “What is the most important issue facing the school district?

Candidates will be invited to upload a YouTube video to further explain their positions or rebut other candidates’ comments. If the candidate does not want to do a video, the opportunity to make a written response is available.

Send questions to lwvcooperstownarea@gmail.com before Monday, May 25.

VOTE411 is supported by the League of Women Voters of New York State Education Foundation.