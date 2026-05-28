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Leagues Partner To Present
Pre-Primary Debate

COBLESKILL

The League of Women Voters of Albany County and the League of Women Voters of the Cooperstown Area will hold a candidates’ debate for the 102nd NY Assembly District contest in advance of the primary on Tuesday, June 23. The debate will take place on Thursday, June 4 from 7-9 p.m. at SUNY Cobleskill’s Bouck Hall Theater, 106 Suffolk Circle, Cobleskill.

According to a press release, each candidate will have an opportunity to speak and answer questions that are submitted before the debate at tinyurl.com/Assembly102Questions; questions may be submitted until Monday, June 1. In addition, members of the audience may submit written questions at the forum.

The debate recording will be available on the YouTube links of the LWV Albany County, @lwvalbany, and the LWV of the Cooperstown Area, @leagueofwomenvotersoftheco5492.

Vying to be the Democratic Party candidate n the November election are Thomas Boomhower, Mary T. Finneran and Janet S. Tweed. All three candidates have agreed to debate.

Boomhower has worked for both houses of the New York State Legislature, as a legislative assistant in the New York State Senate and a researcher for the New York State Assembly Majority, and as an economic development specialist for Greene County. He is currently a village trustee in Catskill.
Finneran lives in Cairo and is an artist by vocation and education. With a master’s degree in fine arts from Syracuse University, she taught art for 25 years in the New York area. She currently serves as the president of the Cairo Democratic Committee.

Tweed is a physical therapist and a local elected official. She was elected to the Delhi Town Board in 2017. At the end of her service on the Delhi Town Board, she continued in public office as a trustee of the Delhi Village Board.
New York State Assembly members serve two-year terms without term limits.

The two collaborating leagues are committed to holding forums in advance of early voting for the June 23 primary, when party members choose candidates to run in the November election. New York State has closed primaries, which means only members of a party may vote in a primary.
“Those running for office make an important commitment to the region. We hope the community will turn out to hear these candidates speak on June 4,” said Maureen Murray, voter services chair of the LWV Cooperstown Area.

The 102nd Assembly district contains all of Greene and Schoharie counties; Albany County towns of Berne, Coeymans, Knox, Rensselaerville, and Westerlo; Delaware County towns of Bovina, Davenport, Delhi, Franklin, Hamden, Harpersfield, Kortright, Meredith, Roxbury, Stamford, and Walton; Otsego County towns of Cherry Valley, Decatur, Maryland, Middlefield, Otsego, Roseboom, Springfield, Westford, and Worcester; and the Ulster County Town of Saugerties.

For primary voting times and places and information about absentee ballots and early voting, voters should refer to their county’s Board of Elections.

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