Leatherstocking Market Damaged In Early Morning Blaze

An early-morning fire destroyed the store at Leatherstocking Market & Fuel in Davenport, but fire fighters were able to keep it away from the fuel pumps. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)
Inside the market, shelves of snacks and merchandise were destroyed by the blaze.

ONEONTA – Though the blaze was contained in “within 10-15 minutes,” the Leatherstocking Market & Fuel store still suffered damage as a result of a fire that broke out in the early morning hours.

“We knocked it down very quick,” said Pindars Corners fire chief Matt Rittlinger. “It could have been a lot scarier.”

The call came in, first to the station and then from a passerby, at 4:42 a.m., and Pindars Corners and East Meredith fire departments both arrived on the scene at 4:45 a.m. “We cut the power and tried to keep the fire away from the fuel pumps,” said Rittlinger. “But we were able to knock it down within 10-15 minutes.”

The fire ripped through the front portion of the market, but fire officials believe it can be rebuilt.

“For those that haven’t heard, the store was on fire this morning,” the owners posted on Facebook. “I am unsure how bad the damage is, but at this point we will be closed for a while, until we can fix everything. To all our customers, we appreciate your business and I will update you on the status of the store, as I find out things.”

Rittlinger said that much of the damage to the building was smoke and water, and that he believes the store can be rebuilt.

The fire is believed to be an accident, Rittlinger said, but remains under investigation. Mutual aid was provided by Davenport and East Meredith, with Oneonta, West Oneonta and Stamford on standby.

