Leatherstocking Market Damaged In Early Morning Blaze

ONEONTA – Though the blaze was contained in “within 10-15 minutes,” the Leatherstocking Market & Fuel store still suffered damage as a result of a fire that broke out in the early morning hours.

“We knocked it down very quick,” said Pindars Corners fire chief Matt Rittlinger. “It could have been a lot scarier.”

The call came in, first to the station and then from a passerby, at 4:42 a.m., and Pindars Corners and East Meredith fire departments both arrived on the scene at 4:45 a.m. “We cut the power and tried to keep the fire away from the fuel pumps,” said Rittlinger. “But we were able to knock it down within 10-15 minutes.”

“For those that haven’t heard, the store was on fire this morning,” the owners posted on Facebook. “I am unsure how bad the damage is, but at this point we will be closed for a while, until we can fix everything. To all our customers, we appreciate your business and I will update you on the status of the store, as I find out things.”

Rittlinger said that much of the damage to the building was smoke and water, and that he believes the store can be rebuilt.

The fire is believed to be an accident, Rittlinger said, but remains under investigation. Mutual aid was provided by Davenport and East Meredith, with Oneonta, West Oneonta and Stamford on standby.