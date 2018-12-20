Letha Hulbert, 95; Worked At Hartwick, Greater Plains

ONEONTA – Letha M. Hulbert, 95, who worked in Hartwick College’s and Greater Plains Elementary School’s dietary departments, passed away Dec. 19, 2018, at Fox Hospital.

She was born March 29, 1923, in Beerston, near Walton, the daughter of Jesse and Anna (Pearsall) Beers.

Letha married Clifford Hulbert on March 24, 1940, in Franklin. He passed away on Nov. 15, 2012.

Letha worked in the dietary department at Hartwick College and was a lunch aide at the Oneonta Greater Plains School. She was a member of the Women of the Moose and the Sidney Boat Club.

She is survived by her children, Randolph (Susena) Hulbert and Carla (Paul) Simonds; son-in-law, Joe McAdams; daughter-in-law, Janice Hulbert; 16 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; numerous great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her children, Patricia McAdams, Harry Hulbert and Vaughn Hulbert; two grandchildren; one great-grandchild, and her siblings, Earl Beers and Pauline Peck.

Calling hours will be noon to 1 p.m. with the funeral at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 22, at the Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz St., Oneonta, with the Rev. Sylvia Barrett, officiating. Interment will be at the Cook Cemetery followed by a reception at the West Oneonta Baptist Church.

Donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Cook Cemetery.

