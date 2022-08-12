Letter from Chip Northrup: Glimmerglass Triumph

Letter from Chip Northrup

The Glimmerglass production of The Sound of Music is a triumph. Without giving the stagecraft away, the song “Edelweiss” is put in its proper historical context: it’s a protest song against fascism. The Nazi regime was famously protested by officers, such as the real Baron von Trapp, a WWI war hero, by protest groups, including those let by the minister Dietrich Bonhoeffer, and student groups, the most famous of which were the Edelweiss Pirates. So when you go see the musical, remember that before the von Trapps fled the Nazi regime, they protested it. The song “Edelweiss” is a reminder of that.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ Edelweiss_Pirates



Chip Northrup

Cooperstown