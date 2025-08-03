TIME OUT OTSEGO for MONDAY, August 4

Glimmerglass Musicians

at the Pierstown Grange

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. Chamber music concert featuring musicians from The Glimmerglass Festival Orchestra. Free. Pierstown Grange, 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 237-2930 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=677734508628481&set=a.169949982740272&locale=it_IT

BREAKFAST—7:45-8:45 a.m. Free breakfast for children aged 18 and under. Must be eaten on site. Adult meals available for purchase. Available Monday to Friday through August 15. Unatego Elementary School, 265 Main Street, Unadilla. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251094836879131&set=pcb.1251095246879090

WALKING CLUB—8 a.m. Held each Monday, Tuesday and Thursday through 9/3. All fitness levels welcome. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1688988292008534/1688988352008528/?active_tab=about

STEAM—9 a.m. to 4 p.m. “STEAM 3.0: Revenge of the Arts Summer Experience.” Immersive week-long experience open to students in grades 4-7. Fees apply; registration required. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or https://www.fenimorefarm.org/event/steam-3-0-revenge-of-the-arts-summer-experience-august-4-8/2025-08-04/

LUNCH—10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Free lunch for children aged 18 and under. Must be eaten on site. Adult meals available for purchase. Available Monday to Friday through August 15. Unatego Elementary School, 265 Main Street, Unadilla. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251094836879131&set=pcb.1251095246879090

FOOD—11-11:30 a.m. “Free Summer Food Program.” All kids and teens under 18 eat lunch at no cost. Held Monday-Friday through 8/22. Greater Plains School, 60 West End Avenue #1, Oneonta; and at Wilber Park Pool, 1 Wilber Park Drive, Oneonta. (607) 432-0061 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1185575993615349&set=a.492809802891975

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chicken and wild rice casserole, beets, cauliflower, and fruit cocktail. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

LUNCH—11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Free lunch available to children aged 18 and under. Adult meals available for purchase. Available Monday to Friday through August 15. Unatego Community Church, 290 Main Street, Otego. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251094836879131&set=pcb.1251095246879090

YOUTH ART—1-4:30 p.m. “Camp Feathers in a Notebook: Youth Session.” Presented by the Roxbury Arts Group. Fees apply. Continues through 8/8. Kirkside Park, Roxbury. (607) 326-7908 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/camps

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Worcester United Methodist Church, 111 Main Street, Worcester. RedCrossBlood.org

WELLNESS—1 p.m. Community Wellness event featuring a workshop, then a relaxing hike or guided medication session. Presented by LEAF Council on Alcoholism and Addictions. Weiler Park, 33 Borden Avenue, Norwich. (607) 432-0090 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1327237598837561&set=a.794577435436916

HEALTHY SNACKS—1 p.m. “Summer Reading Program: Color Me Healthy Class.” Presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension. Kids learn to make fun, healthy snacks. Held each Monday through 8/25. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1124517686369265&set=a.1074409494713418

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Home School Hangout.” Stories, activities, crafts and learning for home school families. Held each Monday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Summer2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

YOGA—4:30 p.m. “Yoga with Alyx Braunius.” Suggested donation applies. Held each Monday. Bring your own mat. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/676353058592962/676353095259625/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22user_timeline%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

CONCERT—5:30 p.m. Pathfinder Arts in the Community Concert. Live performance by Heaven’s Back Door. Free and open to the public. Pathfinder Village Pavilion, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377. https://pathfindervillage.org./events

ADULT ART—5:30-7:30 p.m. “Camp Feathers in a Notebook: Adult Session.” Presented by the Roxbury Arts Center. Fees apply. Continues through 8/8. Kirkside Park, Roxbury. (607) 326-7908 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/camps

CHURCH—6-8:30 p.m. “Wonder Junction Vacation Bible School.” Open to children aged pre-K through 5th grade. Free. Held through 8/8. Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-5712 or https://msbchurch.org/

WORKSHOP—6-8 p.m. “Folk Art with Glen Noto.” Fees apply. Registration required; all materials included. All ages welcome. Held evenings through 8/6. Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center, 124 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-2150 or https://bvartscenter.org/

BALLOONS—6 p.m. “Summer Reading Program: BJ the Balloon Twister.” Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1143691401118560&set=pcb.1143695567784810

CONCERT—7 p.m. “Music at Meadow Links: Trio 315.” Classic and contemporary jazz trio. Free; held rain or shine. Dogs on leashes welcome. Meadow Links Golf Pavilion, 476 County Road 27, Richfield Springs.

CONCERT—7 p.m. “Twelfth Night: Grand Tour.” Presented by the Cooperstown Summer Music Festival. Tickets required. Christ Church, 46 River Street, Cooperstown. https://www.cooperstownmusicfest.org/new-events

