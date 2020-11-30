Libertarian Emerges To Succeed Oberacker

ANDREW HAMILL RAN FOR TOWN OFFICE

COOPERSTOWN – A third candidate, Andrew Hamill, a Libertarian who has run for Maryland town supervisor, emerged this morning to fill state Sen.-elect Peter Oberacker’s District 6 county board seat.

As the county board’s Administration Committee went into session this morning to interview former Worcester town supervisor Diane Addesso, a Democrat, for Oberacker’s seat, county board Chair David Bliss, R-Cooperstown/Middlefield, was seeking to arrange an interview with Hammil as well.

As it did in interviewing Jennifer Mickle, the Republican candidate for the vacancy, the committee also went into executive session to interview Addesso as well.