Library Celebrating 75th with Party This Sunday

By EMILY HILBERT

COOPERSTOWN

Tell the book lovers to grab their party hats, because the Village Library of Cooperstown is celebrating its 75th birthday this Sunday. Located at 22 Main Street, the building was completed in 1898 as a gift for Robert Sterling Clark, son of Elizabeth Scriven Clark. In 1932, Robert Sterling Clark donated the building to the Village of Cooperstown, after which the Women’s Club of Cooperstown took care of it from 1939 until the library gained a charter from New York State in 1949.

With the library being such a prominent fixture in the village all this time, it made sense to wonder how it has contributed to the community over the years.

Library Director Heather Urtz Amendolare explained.

“The village library is committed to meeting the changing needs of our community. This includes providing additional children’s programs, programs at Connections at Clark Sports Center, offering weekday lectures and additional book discussions, increased funding toward our digital content in Libby, and increased print book and DVD purchasing.

“We aim to foster lifelong learning in an inclusive and open environment,” Amendolare said.

Thanks to the hard work of a staff of five, and lots of volunteers, Amendolare and her crew are ready to celebrate the library’s 75th birthday in style.

When asked what events people could look forward to, Amendolare said, “Beginning on Wednesday, May 29, and during regular library hours, the library will be hosting 1949-themed displays with information on what was timely the year we became a public library, including current events, books, movies, and radio shows.”

Sunday, June 2 is when the party really gets going.

According to a press release, from 1-3 p.m., “friends and families can meet local authors, enjoy music and crafts, learn about the library’s history, participate in a silent auction, and listen to remarks by Jane Forbes Clark and a proclamation from Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh.”

The schedule for Sunday, June 2 is:

1 p.m. Activities: Live music, local author tables, silent auction, face painting, time capsule, crafts, history displays

1:45 p.m. Speeches: Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh, Senator Peter Oberacker, Assemblyman Chris Tague, Jane Forbes Clark

2:45 p.m. Silent Auction winners announced

3 p.m. Event concludes

The library will be closed on June 1 to set up for the celebration. Anyone interested in helping to prepare for the festivities can reach out Amendolare at co.heather@4cls.org.

Need a literary topic of conversation? She’s currently reading “War and Peace” and “Nosy Neighbors.”

The Village Library of Cooperstown is open seven days a week. Visit the library website at https://villagelibraryofcooperstown for hours and further information, or check out their socials. Facebook: Village Library of Cooperstown. Instagram: @coopvillagelibrary.