Library Offers Crafts, Creative Learning

WORCESTER—On Friday, February 23, the Worcester-Schenevus Library hosted the first of three “Craft Fridays” where, this time, participants could make a book. Sonja Eklund, who led the event, said it is a great thing to do in a library surrounded by books, and helps people better understand how they are made. She kept the process simplified and physically smaller, to allow younger children the ability to participate and understand it. The library’s next Craft Friday is scheduled for Friday, March 22 at 3:30 p.m. Visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/ for more information. In the photo above, Anya Gonopolskiy sews the pages of her book together. The library is located at 170 Main Street, Worcester. (Photo by Emily Hilbert)