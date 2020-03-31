Limit Trash Drop-Offs,
Solid-Waste Office Asks
COOPERSTOWN – The county Solid Waste Department is asking residents to limit solid waste the recycling deliveries to all transfer stations in response to the CORONA-1, County Planning Director Karen Sullivan announced today.
She issued the following guidelines:
• Limit visits unless absolutely necessary. If you have only one back, wait a week or two.
• Practice 6-foot distancing.
• Do not congregate or talk to other patrons or staff.
• Have exact change.
• Consider temporary curbside pickup from a local hauler.
• Drop and go
If you have any further questions, call 607-547-4225