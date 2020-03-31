Limit Trash Drop-Offs, Solid-Waste Office Asks

COOPERSTOWN – The county Solid Waste Department is asking residents to limit solid waste the recycling deliveries to all transfer stations in response to the CORONA-1, County Planning Director Karen Sullivan announced today.

She issued the following guidelines:

• Limit visits unless absolutely necessary. If you have only one back, wait a week or two.

• Practice 6-foot distancing.

• Do not congregate or talk to other patrons or staff.

• Have exact change.

• Consider temporary curbside pickup from a local hauler.

• Drop and go

If you have any further questions, call 607-547-4225