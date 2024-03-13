Megan and Angelo Carimando, owners of Toscana Northern Italian Grill and Hill City Grill in Oneonta, donated $1,000.00 to Helios Care for Dine Out for a Cause in 2023. (Photo provided)

Local Business Owners Help Fundraise for Hospice for Second Year

ONEONTA—Local restaurant owners Angelo and Megan Carimando, of Oneonta’s Toscana Northern Italian Grill and Hill City Grill, and Chris Sloan of Sloan’s NY Grill, have joined forces with Helios Care again by hosting Dine Out for a Cause events in March to help raise unrestricted funds for patients and families needing hospice and palliative care services.

According to Helios Care officials, this is the second year both Toscana and Sloan’s have participated in the program, which they feel is a great way to connect with new patrons who can experience their restaurants and fine dining and, at the same time, make a charitable donation to Helios Care to support the expert patient care provided by the organization.

“It [Helios Care] helps family members, it helps people who need the care, to be as comfortable as they can, so that’s why we want to help,” said Angelo Carimando.

In 2023, Toscana held a Dine Out event that was a great success and, since then, Hill

City Grill has reopened and has joined the program. The remaining March dates for Dine Out for a Cause are March 20 and 27, both at Toscana, at 76 Chestnut Street.

Sloan’s, 337 Chestnut Street in Oneonta, was one of the biggest financial supporters of the program last year, according to Helios Care. Chris Sloan and his team are looking forward to this year’s event.

“We are hoping to top last year’s donation,” he said. “We had a great night, but hope to give more in 2024, so stop in on March 21 and dine out for hospice here at Sloan’s.”