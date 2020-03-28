LOCAL COVID-19 CASES REACH 9

COOPERSTOWN – The current number of confirmed cases in Otsego County is nine, county Health Department Director Heidi Bond reported a few minutes ago. That’s up from six yesterday afternoon.

Every case reported is promptly investigated and close contacts are notified, she said.

Given the nature of this infectious disease it is extremely important that everyone take the proper precautions to prevent the spread of disease, she said, and recommended the following precautions:

• Wash your hands often and for at least 20 seconds

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

• Avoid physical contact like handshakes and hugs

• Keep a 6 foot distance between yourself and others when out in public

• Stay home if you feel sick

• Avoid large crowds

• Abstain from unnecessary travel

For more information from CDC cut and paste this URL in your browser:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-

ncov/prepare/prevention.html?CDC_AA_refVal=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdc.gov

%2Fcoronavirus%2F2019-ncov%2Fabout%2Fprevention.html