Local Foods Local Spirits Event Celebrates the Region’s Bounty

COOPERSTOWN—Otsego 2000 will showcase the bounty of the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market and the talent of area chefs at the Local Foods Local Spirits party on Sunday, October 13 from 5-7 p.m.

This fundraiser for the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market showcases a dozen local chefs who will be creating savory and sweet tapas-style tasting bites made with local produce, meat, cheese, honey, and maple syrup from Cooperstown Farmers’ Market vendors. The event will be held at the market building, 101 Main Street, in Pioneer Alley.

Cooperstown restaurants and chefs participating include: Nawang Gurung from Norbu, Brian Wrubleski from Mel’s at 22, Dana Leonard Sanders of Origins Café, and Alex Webster of Alex’s World Picnic.

From Oneonta, Michelle Iannelli-Rubin from Social Eats Café and Jeneé Rasmussen from Crumhorn Coffee House will be participating.

In addition, from Sharon Springs, Norm Phenix from 204 Main and Anthony Leberto from Brimstone Bakery will be a part of the event, as well as Q Khashaei from the Empire House in Gilbertsville and Julio Rubio from the Lake House Restaurant in Richfield Springs. Two of the chefs are also market vendors: Chloe Ford of Chloe’s Bakeshop and Jesse Pascale from Rock Hill Farm.

Alex Webster, a chef who ran several local restaurants and now operates Alex’s World Picnic, is also the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market manager.

“This time of year, there is a double bounty, with summer produce and fall produce available,” said Webster. “Local Foods Local Spirits celebrates the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market as a vital community resource and gathering place.”

“Good chefs appreciate the importance of local food and supporting small farmers,” said Ellen Pope, executive director of Otsego 2000, which founded the CFM in 1991. “We are very grateful to the talented chefs for lending their time and talent to this key fundraiser for the farmers’ market.”

Pope noted that last year’s event sold out in advance.

Chefs will create their dishes using ingredients from CFM vendors, including Arabeth Farm, Bison Island Ranch, Black Willow Pond Farm, Byebrook Farm, Chloe’s Bakeshop, Gaia’s Breath Farm, Heller’s Farm, Middlefield Orchard, Mill Hollow Maple, Mountain View Dairy, Nectar Hills Farm, Painted Goat Farm, Rock Hill Farm, Straight from the Hive, and Vêsucré.

Fast Friends will perform and there will be a raffle of artisan-made crafts, home goods, skincare, art, and other items regularly found at the market.

Tickets are $50.00 each and available at www.otsego2000.org, by calling (607) 547-8881, or at the market on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds benefit the CFM.