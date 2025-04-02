Local Indivisible Groups Rally To Tell Trump, Musk ‘Hands Off’

ONEONTA—On Saturday, April 5 in Oneonta’s Muller Plaza CooperstownOneonta Indivisible, Butternut Valley Indivisible, Cherry Valley Indivisible, Indivisible for Schoharie County, and Otsego Residents for Democracy are hosting a rally joining thousands of similar gatherings across the country to tell President Donald Trump and Elon Musk “hands off” public services and democracy.

The Oneonta rally, scheduled from noon to 2 p.m., is part of a national day of “Hands Off!” rallies mobilized by Indivisible, Moveon, 50501 and other national organizations. The events seek to raise awareness of what protestors consider to be the unconstitutional and damaging policies of the Trump administration, calling attention to what they view as radical and unprecedented gutting by Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, of federal agencies, grants, and services that most Americans rely on. The day of protest is also intended to hold Trump to account for what participants believe to be his unconstitutional executive orders and attacks on democracy.

The “Hands Off!” rallies “seek to make sure all Americans understand how they are being and will be hurt, disadvantaged, robbed of essential services, and made less safe by Trump/Musk actions and policies,” according to a CooperstownOneonta Indivisible press release.

“Our Indivisible groups, along with Otsego Residents for Democracy, expect an excellent, energetic, and peaceful turnout to exercise our First Amendment rights to tell Trump and Musk, ‘hands off’ our social security, Medicare, and Medicaid. Hands off the federal agencies that ensure the public health and safety of Americans and hands off our democracy,” said Virginia Kennedy, leader of CooperstownOneonta Indivisible, in an e-mail communication.

“Trump, Musk and the irresponsible senators and congresspeople who are not exercising their constitutionally-mandated oversight to stop this mass theft from the American people need to hear from us,” she further stated.

For more information on CooperstownOneonta Indivisible, e-mail Kennedy at CooperstownOneontaIndivisible@gmail.com.