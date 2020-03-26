By: Jim Kevlin  03/26/2020  5:25 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsLocal Supermarkets Take Steps Toward Even Safer Shopping

Local Supermarkets Take Steps Toward Even Safer Shopping

 03/26/2020    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

Local Supermarkets

Take Steps Toward

Even Safer Shopping

With local supermarkets continuing to add safety measures, Price Chopper’s Heather Sprague, left, and Renee Williams were laying strips of tape on the floor at the chain’s Cooperstown outlet at noontime today, a measure intended to help shoppers stay 6 feet from each other, as recommended in “social distancing” guidelines. Meanwhile, Tops Friendly Markets announced that today it is beginning safety measures at its 162 stores, which will include its local outlet in Coopestown Commons.  Steps include adding Plexiglas barriers at cash registers, and a staffer dedicated to wiping down spaces customers might touch.  (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.