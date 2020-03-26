Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Local Supermarkets Take Steps Toward Even Safer Shopping Local Supermarkets Take Steps Toward Even Safer Shopping 03/26/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Local Supermarkets Take Steps Toward Even Safer Shopping With local supermarkets continuing to add safety measures, Price Chopper’s Heather Sprague, left, and Renee Williams were laying strips of tape on the floor at the chain’s Cooperstown outlet at noontime today, a measure intended to help shoppers stay 6 feet from each other, as recommended in “social distancing” guidelines. Meanwhile, Tops Friendly Markets announced that today it is beginning safety measures at its 162 stores, which will include its local outlet in Coopestown Commons. Steps include adding Plexiglas barriers at cash registers, and a staffer dedicated to wiping down spaces customers might touch. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)