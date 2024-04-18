(Photo provided)

Issue of April 18, 2024

Locals: People and Businesses in the News

ALL ABOUT ANIMAL ADVOCACY: Every year, the New York State Animal Protection Federation meets in Albany at the New York State Capitol building to advocate to legislators about laws that impact companion animals. This year, the NYSAPF met on Tuesday, March 12. Susquehanna SPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes (in green, above) met with local legislators including Senator Peter Oberacker, Assemblyman Brian Miller and Assemblyman Chris Tague. Haynes, who is president of the New York State Animal Protection Federation, also had the opportunity to meet and thank Governor Kathy Hochul for her support of critical legislation passed recently, including the Shelter Standards Bill and the Puppy Mill Pipeline Bill.

SMITH AWARDS: SUNY Oneonta recognized 206 students in early April for their academic excellence. Taking place each spring semester, the Susan Sutton Smith awards are given to first-year students, as well as sophomores and juniors who maintain a grade point average of 3.9 or higher. The award ceremony was accompanied by a lecture, given this year by Associate Professor of Biology Dr. Kiyoko Yokota, faculty recipient of the Susan Sutton Smith Award. The following students were also honored for their achievements: Madison Hayes and Camilla Tabor, Cooperstown; Faith Logue, Hartwick; Triana Hawkins, Mount Vision; Christine Tom, Tiffany Gardner, and Leighlyn Revere, Oneonta: Kylie Mussaw, Otego. Asma Butt and Christopher Prentice, Sidney; and Grace Kelley, Worcester.

GRADUATES HONORED: SUNY Oneonta held a Fall Commencement on December 10, 2023, with more than 250 students receiving their bachelor’s degrees. The following students graduated: Aubrie Malesky of Davenport; Michael Croft of Hartwick; Olivia Card of Maryland; Jerred Brodie of Mount Vision; Maria Ackerman of New Berlin; Sherry Georgeson-Hahn, Trey Lambrecht, and Nanlyett Yulfo Matos of Oneonta; Leah Hamm of Otego; and Christopher Ogden of West Oneonta.

LINCOLN LEADS: Tiffani Lincoln of Oneonta has been chosen among 22 other students who will represent Kutztown University and their Women’s Acrobatic and Tumbling Team for the 2024 season.

COLD DAY, CHILI NIGHTS: The 19th annual Chili Bowl Cook-Off and Fundraiser for the Community Arts Network of Oneonta was held on Saturday, February 10. This was a professionals-only event, with restaurants competing for bragging rights. The winners are as follows. People’s Choice: first place, Paper Birch Properties; second place, Azul, and third place – B Side/Autumn Café. Judge’s Choice: first place, SUNY Oneonta (Guinness entry); second place—Azul; and third place, Schneider’s Bakery.

ROBERTS RISES: Eric Roberts of Morris, a member of the 152nd Engineer Company, received a promotion in March to the rank of sergeant in the Army National Guard. Promotions are not just based on a soldier’s strength, but their overall performance, leadership, professionalism, and future potential. Promotions are reserved for soldiers who meet these qualifications and demonstrate they are the best of the best.

GOOD AS GOLD: Golden Artist Colors of New Berlin has announced the introduction of 18 new colors across its Heavy Body, Fluid and OPEN Slow-Drying Acrylic product lines. The expansion includes the highly anticipated introduction of Azo Gold to all three types of acrylic. Golden Artist Colors, located in rural Chenango County, is a leading innovator in artists’ paints and pigments.

POWERS EXCELS: Maya Powers of Worcester has been inducted into Phi Beta Kappa’s Pi of New York chapter at Elmira College. Phi Beta Kappa is the oldest academic society in the country and recognizes high scholarly achievement. The society “reflects a demonstrated interest in and commitment to the value of learning, to the vital traditions and principles offered by a broad education in the liberal arts and sciences,” said Professor of American Studies and History Dr. Charles Mitchell. In addition to her induction, Powers, a junior at Elmira College, was also recognized as an outstanding member of her class and received a Phi Beta Kappa award.

STELLAR COMMUNITY SERVICE: SUNY Delhi’s O’Connor Center for Community Engagement is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. The OCCE manages the campus’ career closet and food pantry, and creates community service opportunities through training and by developing partnerships and programs that connect the campus to the rest of the community. According to Barbara Jones, vice president for student life emeritus, the OCCE was founded in 1999 “on a shoestring budget. Jones added that “it’s hard to believe it was 25 years ago. I always felt that the O’Connor Center was the heart of the college and the Student Life division. It’s an amazing program that brings people together.” John Padovani, interim vice president of student life at SUNY Delhi, added, “Commitment to service is a very special part of our campus culture…Every year, our students and volunteers put in many hours of community service, forming a wonderful connection between our campus and the local community.”

ONEONTA HONORED: SUNY Oneonta has been recognized as having one of the top 100 online graduate programs in the country, according to U.S. News and World Report’s 2024 rankings. The literacy education and educational technology specialist programs were among those listed, which includes colleges and universities country-wide that, according to U.S. News, “have strong traditional academic foundations based on student-instructor access, graduation rates, and instructor credentials” and “excel at educating distance learners while offering robust career and financial support.” Dr. Gabriel Aquino, dean of graduate studies at SUNY Oneonta, said of the honor, “SUNY Oneonta is proud to be recognized among the top 100 best online Master’s in Education programs. We hope that the flexibility of our offerings makes it easier for those interested in extending their professional teaching certifications.” These programs offered by SUNY aim to be a flexible, convenient and affordable path for those wishing to attain a New York State professional teaching certificate.

STUDENT SENATE SOARS: In early March, six SUNY schools were invited to participate in a weekend-long event known as the Model Senate, an intensive training opportunity for students to learn about the government and legislative process of New York State. This year, the theme of the event was centered around Daniel’s Law, a bill that discusses the presence of police in cases where mental health and substance use is concerned. Three students from SUNY Delhi, Khamil Almonte, Dominick Dalton and Yasmeen Kablaoui, were in attendance. All students were assigned their own senators and constituencies to research, and the event ended with them debating bills on the Senate floor. The students, with their advisor, Laura Pehrsson, finished out the weekend by attending the SOMOS Conference and Gala on Saturday night. According to a press release following the event, “Participation in the Model Senate experience reflects the commitment of the criminal justice program at SUNY Delhi to provide real-life learning and leadership development opportunities to prepare students for careers in law and the criminal justice system.”

AGING SERVICES EXPAND: The Kennedy Willis Center on Down Syndrome, which has spent the last decade advancing research in the areas of aging and dementia services for people with Down syndrome and other intellectual and developmental disabilities, has announced it is expanding its partnership with LIFEPlan CCO NY and Advanced Care Alliance of New York. Brittany Goodrich, director of the Kennedy Willis Center, said, “We want to ensure the delivery of quality care across a person’s entire lifespan—but what we consistently hear from families and providers is the unfortunate gaps in available services and training programs that support age and cognitive-related changes for older populations. Establishing readily-accessible resources and collaborating with leading provider organizations like LIFEPlan CCO and ACANY will reaffirm the commitment to comprehensive and long-term quality services for people and their caregivers.” LIFEPlan and ACANY, which have been in a strategic partnership since 2021, will work with Kennedy Willis Center officials to expand inclusive services through a network of highly trained human service and healthcare professionals.

DELHI STUDENTS AWARDED: Marissa Lombardi of Goshen and Daniel Luna of the Bronx were recently given the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence at SUNY Delhi. “It is with deep admiration that I commend you all for your work to elevate your communities, inspire your peers, and shape a better tomorrow,” said SUNY Chancellor John B. King. Jr. This award is the highest honor that can be bestowed upon a student within the SUNY system.

(Photo provided)

BRIGHAM RECOGNIZED: Laurel Brigham of New Berlin is among a group of students at SUNY Delhi chosen to receive a Division of Student Life Leadership Award. The award is reserved for students who are “contributing to the campus community, overcoming obstacles, or exemplifying the values of the Student Life Division,” said a press release. Brigham is pictured above with Rebecca Harrington, SUNY Delhi assistant director of Student Rights and Responsibilities.