Locals: People and Businesses in the News—June 5, 2025

Editor’s Note: We’re catching up on some of our backlog of area residents’ personal and professional achievements. How many of your friends, neighbors and loved ones do you recognize?

SIEGFRIED STUDENT AWARD WINNERS: Eighty-three SUNY Oneonta students received the Richard Siegfried Student Award in the fall 2024 semester for earning a total GPA of 3.9 or higher. To be eligible for the award, a student who meets the GPA requirement must either be a full-time first-year or transfer student. Five local students received the award on December 3, following the annual Richard Siegfried Junior Faculty Prize for Academic Excellence Lecture. Dr. Chelsea McCracken, assistant professor of media studies at SUNY Oneonta, was this year’s Junior Faculty Prize recipient. The five local students honored were Tiffany Gardner, Leighlyn Revere, and Christine Tom, Oneonta; Kylie Mussaw, Otego; and Grace Kelley, Worcester.

JACOBS GRADUATES: David Geoffrey Jacobs of Mount Upton earned a master’s degree in music education at the University of Georgia’s Class of 2024 fall Commencement ceremonies held Friday, December 13.

LOCALS MAKE ELMIRA DEAN’S LIST: Elmira College released its Dean’s List for Academic Achievement for the fall 2024 term, including three local students—Ezra Ontl, Davenport; Jakob Hammond, Schenevus; and Maya Powers, Worcester. The Dean’s List recognizes full-time undergraduate students who were registered for at least 12 computable credit hours and who earned a term GPA of 3.6 or higher.

NGUYEN SERVES AS PEER TUTOR: Trang Nguyen of Oneonta was one of three graduating students who served as peer tutors during the fall 2024 semester at SUNY Oneonta. Peer tutors are students selected for the position who completed three hours of training before tutoring. Peer tutors work up to 20 hours per week around their academic schedule and have completed the courses they are tutoring at SUNY Oneonta receiving a B+ or better in the class. All tutors complete additional training throughout their work at the Student Learning Center.

LOCAL STUDENTS FEATURE IN ‘THE TEMPEST’: Twenty-six SUNY Oneonta students, including Everett Pondolfino of New Berlin and Brynn Dowden of Oneonta, were involved in the Theatre Department’s production of “The Tempest,” the final production of the fall 2024 semester. “The Tempest,” written by William Shakespeare, features the King of Naples and his followers after being cast ashore on a desert island by a violent storm. MaConnia Chesser was the Theatre Department’s artist-in-residence for the fall 2024 semester and played Prospero, the protagonist in “The Tempest.” Chesser appeared in the performance courtesy of the Actors’ Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States. The production was a joint performance made possible by Theatre Department faculty and staff, and students from the Mask and Hammer Club. Rehearsals began this semester in September with cast and crew exploring the text and playing through the scenes to make sense of relationships and character intentions. Full-stage rehearsal for “The Tempest” began shortly after Chesser joined the cast in early October.

VANDEVALK EXCELS: Joseph Roger VanDeValk of Richmondville, a civil engineering major, was named a Presidential Scholar for the fall 2024 semester at Clarkson University. Presidential scholars must achieve a minimum 3.80 GPA and carry at least 14 credit hours.

HOTZLER MAKES DEAN’S LIST: Derek Hotzler of Richmondville has been named to the University of Cumberlands Dean’s List for the fall 2024 semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours, maintain a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.50 for the semester, and be in good academic standing.

NAZARETH DEAN’S LIST: Nazareth University in Rochester named six local students to the fall 2024 Dean’s List. They are: Leah McCrea, Cooperstown; Ethan Herring, Garrattsville; Leah Woertendyke, Oneonta; Nora Wick, Maryland; Hannah Sawyer, Morris; and Ariana Bosc, Springfield Center. A student’s GPA must be at least 3.5 or above, and they must complete 12 credit hours of graded work that semester in order to be included on the Dean’s List at Nazareth.

KROON EARNS HONORS: Marijke Kroon, a SUNY Canton veterinary technology major from Van Hornesville, earned President’s List honors during the fall 2024 semester. To earn a spot on the President’s List, full-time students must earn a 3.75 or greater GPA during a single semester of study.

PORTER ON PRESIDENT’S LIST: Reed Porter of Cooperstown was named to the Miami University fall 2024 President’s List in recognition of academic excellence. President’s List requires students to be ranked within the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division.

JONES JOINS ACCESSIBILITY FELLOWSHIP PROGRAM: Dr. Shelly Jones, SUNY Delhi professor of English, communications and honors courses, is one of 11 fellows who will help promote and grow accessibility practices across SUNY as part of the SUNY Accessibility Advocates and Allies Faculty Fellowship Program. The 11 fellows in the program commit to exploring and promoting strategies to expand digital accessibility and Universal Design for Learning on their campuses and to sharing their knowledge and expertise to identify obstacles and work toward solutions to broaden the adoption of accessibility practices both in and out of the classroom. Dr. Jones integrates multimodal teaching and UDL strategies to ensure all learners have equitable opportunities to succeed. Beyond the classroom, Dr. Jones, the recipient of the 2020 Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Scholarship and Creative Activities, has spearheaded efforts to incorporate inclusive practices and policies into the campus community. More than 10 percent of students across the SUNY system are registered with their campus Disability Services or Accessibility Resources. SUNY has invested $10 million in annual recurring state funding to increase support to students with disabilities at all state-operated campuses.

KING NAMED TO DEAN’S LIST: William Sawyer King of Morris, a mechanical engineering major, was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2024 semester at Clarkson University. Dean’s List students must achieve a minimum 3.25 GPA and also carry at least 14 credit hours.

PRESIDENTIAL PERFORMERS: Five area students received SUNY Canton President’s List honors during the fall 2024 semester. To earn a spot on the President’s List, full-time students must earn a 3.75 or greater GPA during a single semester of study. Local students named to the list were: Sarah G. Lawrence, Burlington Flats; Izaiah W. Conklin, Edmeston; Erica L. Mumbulo, New Berlin; Kate Vega, Oneonta; and Renee L. Demorest, Richfield Springs.

CONGRATS FROM CANTON: Savannah Beckley of Oneonta and Brandon D. MacPherson of Sidney were named to the SUNY Canton Dean’s List for the fall 2024 semester. Those achieving Dean’s List honors must be full-time students who earned a GPA between 3.25 and 3.74.

WEIL NAMED TO BATES DEAN’S LIST: Glenn Weil of Cooperstown was named to the Dean’s List at Bates College for the fall semester ending in December 2024. This is a distinction earned by students whose GPA is 3.92 or higher. Weil is majoring in physics and minoring in mathematics at Bates.

GOLDEN GREETS NEWCOMERS: Golden Artist Colors, New Berlin, recently announced the growth of its Marketing Department with the addition of two new staff members. Jeremiah Micklas is the new Product Manager for the Brand team and Gordon Millsaps joins the Product Support team as a materials and applications specialist. Micklas is now responsible for ensuring effective product management throughout the organization. He will be leading the development and maintenance of sales and marketing materials, as well as aiding in the new product development and SKU rationalization processes for all Golden brands. He will also assist in the development and maintenance of Product Information Management and Digital Asset Management systems. In his new role on the Product Support team, Millsaps serves as both a champion for continuous improvement and an educator of art materials. He is responsible for providing technical support to artists by answering questions and assisting with product and application challenges through phone calls and e-mails. He will also be working both independently and in collaboration with others on product testing and development, as well as conducting research and writing technical documents.

FAREWELL, FRIEDLANDER: After seven years in the role of executive director and six prior years as a key consultant to the organization, Suzan D. Friedlander has departed the Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library with strong leadership in place to carry the organization forward, officials said. Friedlander’s focus on building grant income and staff structure, increasing museum and library attendance, securing significant permanent collection acquisitions, ensuring that New York State minimum standards are met, originating innovative special events, and curating a series of original and thought-provoking exhibitions has grown the organization immeasurably, officials said. The organization’s Board of Directors appointed current library director and head of staff Maria Cancro as acting executive director at its November meeting effective January 1. Cancro joined the organization in March 2021 as librarian. According to a media release, her responsibilities and title have expanded yearly and have long supported the entire organization. In addition to a master’s degree in library and information science, Cancro holds a bachelor of arts degree in history with a minor in museum studies. Capital improvements made under Friedlander’s watch include the conservation of the original library building windows and doors, and the design and installation of custom-storm windows to improve energy efficiency and comfort in the space. Friedlander was instrumental in guiding the organization through the COVID-19 closure in 2020 and subsequent reopening and recovery with no reduction in staff or pay. Friedlander is especially proud to have increased New York State Council on the Arts funding from $7,500.00 in 2018 to a high of $79,500.00 in 2023, and to have established paid summer internships in collections, courtesy of NYSCA funding.

PART-TIME HONORS: Kelley C. Cleveland of Oneonta and Cheyenne Pierce of Oneonta earned the grades necessary for Part-Time Honors at SUNY Canton for the fall 2024 semester. Part-Time Honors recognize students who earned at least a 3.25 GPA in 6-11 credit hours of coursework during a single semester.

NATALIE NAMED: Natalie Livelsberger of Unadilla was named to Alvernia University’s Dean’s List for the fall 2024 semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must carry a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and take a minimum of 12 credits.

HERKIMER HONORS: Herkimer County Community College awarded academic honors to students for the fall 2024 semester, including 149 students named to the President’s List for earning a GPA of 3.80 or higher and 190 students named to the Dean’s List for earning a GPA between 3.25 and 3.79. Area students named to the President’s List are: Christina L. Posh-Strain, Burlington Flats; Ian Michel Steffe, Cooperstown; Holly Marie Kabana, Laurens; Tanner James Griffin, Milford; Christiana M. McGee, Morris; Rylee Elizabeth Chapin, Mount Vision; Lillian June Norris, West Edmeston; and Shelby Rae Clark, West Winfield. Local students on the Dean’s List are: Sydney Rose Kukulech, Cherry Valley; Desirae Rose Hedlund, Laurens; Christopher Joseph Van, Morris; Amber Michelle Thornton, New Berlin; and Katrina Marie Knisely, Richfield Springs.

SUNY O FALL DEAN’S LIST DESIGNATIONS: To qualify for the SUNY ONEONTA Dean’s List, a student must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more. Local students named were: Emma Vanspanje, Cherry Valley; Briana Bischof, Erica Eggleston, Anthony Friscia, Lucy Hayes, and Emma Panzarella, Cooperstown; Luis Pujol Salazar, Davenport; Sophia Armao, East Worcester; Joseph Senchyshyn, Hartwick; Tara Bookhout, Laurens; Sawyer Eckberg, Jaylen Lampron, Avery Leonard, Alexandria Lincoln, Ethan Pleytez, and Annabelle Zollars, Maryland; Jhemana Fogg and Malachi Sciallo, Milford; Jacasa Currie and Triana Hawkins, Mt. Upton; Miles Gaston, Colin Gilbert, Aaron Pondolfino, Everett Pondolfino and Jacob Spoor, New Berlin; Sadie Baskin, Estefan Bonilla, Jeremy Bordacs, Victoria Brown, Zhelin Chen, Madison Clareen, Brynn Dowden, Bastian Dudley, Cadence Dudley, Stella Foko Njuikom, James Gaglia, Timothy Ghiorse, Elizabeth Hoag, Trystan Jennings, Zachary Reinhardt, Leighlyn Revere, Autumn Shumbris, Anya Sloth, Sarah Szantyr, Zosia Thibault, Jacson Wolfe, and Meredith Zrowka, Oneonta; Shelby Boecke, Bucky Buckingham, Layla Clapper, Johnna Henderson, Jeorge Mills, and Kelley Ritchey, Otego; Madison Clark, Richfield Springs; Angelina Competiello, Schenevus; Connor Eberly, Hannah Hasselbarth, Christopher Prentice, Marek Rajner, and Anna Tomeo, Sidney; Rockwell Norris, West Edmeston; and Peyton Mackey and Jade Moxley, West Oneonta.

MASTER’S GRADS: Twenty-five SUNY Oneonta graduate students completed the requirements for a master’s degree, Certificate of Advanced Study, or Advanced Certificate Program following the fall 2024 semester, including two locals. Reece Thorsland of Oneonta earned the master of science in education degree for completing the educational technology specialist graduate program. Bryar-Lyn Dix of Schenevus earned the master of science in education degree for completing the special education: adolescence education graduate program.

POTSDAM PRESIDENT’S LIST: The State University of New York at Potsdam named 774 students to the President’s List, in recognition of their academic excellence in the fall 2024 semester, including two locals—Theresa Cerosaletti, environmental studies, Oneonta, and Nicholas Chase, politics, Schenevus. To achieve President’s List honors, students must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

SCHROEDER PROMOTED: Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, announced the promotion of John Schroeder—New Berlin, assigned to the Eastern Air Defense Sector, on December 1 to the rank of staff sergeant. Air National Guard promotions are based on an Airman’s overall performance, demonstrated leadership abilities, professionalism and future development potential. These promotions recognize the best qualified Airmen for a career in the New York Air National Guard.

LE MOYNE LAUDS LOCALS: LeMoyne College named two local students—Carly Bond, a freshman studying biology, from Burlington Flats and Sara Brean, a junior studying political science, from West Edmeston—to its fall 2024 Dean’s List. To make the list, students must achieve a GPA of 3.5 or above.

THOMPSON EARNS DEAN’S LIST SPOT: The State University of New York at Potsdam named Natalie Thompson of Oneonta to the SUNY Potsdam fall 2024 Dean’s List. Thompson—who completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours with a grade point average of 3.25- 3.49—is majoring in music education.

NEW PALTZ DEAN’S LIST: A number of area students were named to the SUNY New Paltz Dean’s List for the fall 2024 semester, having earned at least a 3.3 grade-point average with a full-time course load. Students honored were: Ava Calhoun, Cherry Valley; Simon Hurysz, Madeline Markusen, Andrew Mulligan, and Stephanie Rudloff-Rico, Cooperstown; Morgan Keuhn, Gilbertsville; Benjamin Agostino, Hartwick; Tess Clapper, Maryland; Jack Edmonds, Hart Frable, Brandon Gardner, Olivia Hansen, and Logan Parmerter, Oneonta.

SNHU PRESIDENT’S LIST: The following local students were named to the Southern New Hampshire University fall 2024 President’s List—Miranda Koerner-Fox, Mount Vision; Melissa Connor, New Berlin; Diana Hobbib Shanks, Kellie McCloskey, and Logan Sczerba, Oneonta; Rodney Blanchard, Otego; and Joseph Gannon, Sidney. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

GONZALES MAKES DEAN’S LIST: Caroline Gonzales of Oneonta was named to Southern New Hampshire University’s fall 2024 Dean’s List. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500-3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring and summer.

STUDENTS NAMED TO UB DEAN’S LIST: Four local students have been named to the University at Buffalo’s fall 2024 dean’s list. They are—Mason Thalheimer, Cherry Valley; Madeline Hansen, Oneonta; Alex Smith, Sidney; and Garrett Backus, Unadilla. To qualify, full-time undergraduate students must demonstrate academic excellence by earning a grade point average of at least 3.600 while completing a minimum of 15 or more UB credit hours, of which 12 are graded credits.

SUNY ONEONTA PROVOST’S LIST: Two hundred fifty-eight SUNY Oneonta students earned Provost’s List honors for the fall 2024 semester. To qualify for the Provost’s List, a student must earn a perfect 4.0 grade-point average while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more. Local students achieving this honor were: Melissa Bellois, Madison Hayes, and Camilla Tabor, Cooperstown; Kenneth Summers, East Worcester; Faith Logue, Hartwick; Leeanna West, Milford; Jaiden Schrag, New Berlin; Brittany Armstrong, Michael Camarata, Megan Cleveland, Leighton Eastman, Dylan Elman, Tiffany Gardner, Ryan Gonzales, Kerri Lincoln, Allison Miller, Emma Peeters, Gabriella Ragozzine, and Christine Tom, Oneonta; Kylie Mussaw and Dylan Neer, Otego; Tori France, Roseboom; and Savannah Baldwin and Daressa Stevens, Unadilla.

BECKWITH NAMED TO PRESIDENT’S LIST: Garrett Beckwith of Sidney was named to the Plymouth State University President’s List for the fall 2024 semester. To be named to the President’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.70 or better and must have completed at least 12 credit hours during the semester, at least nine of which must confer grade points. Beckwith is an adventure education major at Plymouth State.

SUNY ONEONTA GRADS HONORED: SUNY Oneonta students completed the requirements for a bachelor’s degree following the fall 2024 semester. Graduates were honored and recognized during the Fall Commencement on December 8. The day before commencement, seniors took part in the Pass through the Pillars tradition. With friends, family, faculty and staff cheering them on, seniors walked through the pillars a final time, representing the end of their Oneonta journey and transition into the alumni family. Fall graduates were: Keegan Holt, New Lisbon; Joanna Brach, John Hamill IV, Christina Roggenkamp, and Autumn Shumbris, Oneonta; Dylan Neer, Otego; and Ronica Clarke and Katherine Kodz, Richfield Springs.