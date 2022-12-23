PEOPLE & BUSINESSES IN THE NEWS: December 22, 2022

December 22, 2022

HEARING HELPERS: Kinney Drugs, an independent, employee-owned company of stores throughout New York and Vermont, has announced the launch of its new Hearing Health Center, made possible through its partnership with Lucid™ Hearing. The Hearing Health Center will offer an assortment of over-the-counter hearing aids, personal amplifiers and hearing protection in 52 Kinney Drug stores across the northeast. OTC hearing aids garnered U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in October and are intended to make hearing healthcare more accessible and affordable. Prescription hearing aids can range from $2,300.00 to $4,500.00 per ear, according to the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology. Kinney’s regular retail prices range from $40.00 to $1,000.00 per pair, depending on the type of hearing aid. They offer a 60-day return policy and one-year warranty on parts and labor.

Josh Taylor

DMC DIRECTOR: Josh Taylor, previously a talent acquisition specialist for cookware company Le Creuset, has been named Destination Marketing Corporation’s brand content director. The organization promotes businesses and experiences in Otsego and Schoharie counties, and is looking to expand their marketing potential of the “This is Cooperstown” and “Visit Schoharie County” platforms. Taylor currently serves on the Worcester Planning Board and the town’s Wieting Theatre board. Given his directorship of the Eastern Otsego Farmers Market in Worcester and Schenevus, Taylor hopes to increase community engagement with area farmers and producers.

MINDFUL MARYLANDER: Neil Cotton, a SUNY Oneonta student from Maryland, New York, and 34 of his classmates gathered in Neahwa Park to hang lights and decorations recently in preparation for the Oneonta Festival of Lights, a free annual drive-through display which opened on December 18. Sponsors First Night Oneonta and Five Star Subaru, along with more than 30 participating local organizations and businesses, will have their own light displays. The event is dedicated to the late SUNY Oneonta assistant men’s soccer coach John Hayen, who was known for his elaborate light displays.

SPREADING HOLIDAY CHEER: On Saturday, December 10, community action group Laurens Together extended holiday greetings to neighbors who needed a little extra cheer in this season of giving. Twenty generous community members baked delicious homemade pies and holiday cookies, which were then delivered with a smile by eight elves to 55 families throughout the Town of Laurens. Peggy and Starr Liddle, the leaders behind Laurens Together, spearheaded this second annual tradition. Of the event, organizer Peggy Liddle said, “The generosity and neighborly actions of all the Laurens residents who participated is outstanding and makes one feel warm and grateful for the community where we live.” Laurens Together is an affiliation of Laurens neighbors who come together to participate in community beautification projects and community support projects such as food and hygiene drives, animal welfare action, and this holiday outreach. To learn more or get involved, visit the Laurens Together Facebook page.

SPRINGBROOK STAR: Springbrook recently recognized Rob Vogel for his 35-year professional milestone accomplishment. Vogel is currently serving as Springbrook’s director of quality assurance and corporate compliance officer. Before that, Vogel worked as a temporary at their Ford Avenue location, shift coordinator at the Walnut Street Community Home, house manager at Nichols, and was assistant director of community homes.

INCREASED IRIDESCENCE: Golden Artist Colors, Inc., a local manufacturer of quality art materials, has expanded its inventory with 37 new acrylic colors. With additional options in the iridescent and fluorescent categories, artists are now able to choose from up to 85 colors. Known for their quality and archival integrity, Golden Artist Colors is committed to producing materials that encourage exploration of form and concept. For more information about Golden Artist Colors, call (800) 959-6543 or visit goldenpaints.com.

GENIUS JAQUAY: Jaelyn Jaquay, formerly of Cherry Valley-Springfield High School, was selected to the 2022 Academic All-Ohio Athletic Conference team during her fall term at Baldwin Wallace University. To be selected, students must maintain varsity status and accumulate a grade point average of at least 3.50. Jaquay carried a 3.96 GPA in communication sciences and disorders and psychology, running distance events for the women’s track and field team. Baldwin Wallace University is a liberal arts college that offers coursework in 80 academic areas.

BACKING BASSETT: Bassett Healthcare Network’s Northeast Center for Occupational Health and Safety; Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing received a new round of funding from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. Through 2027, funding will be available for research aiming to enhance the safety and health of farming, forestry and fishing industry workers. Since 1992, Bassett’s NEC has proposed, tested and implemented possible workplace solutions, serving 12 states from Maine to Maryland, thanks to NIOSH backing.

ALEHOUSE ANNIVERSARY: Red Shed Brewery’s Cooperstown Taproom celebrated its five-year anniversary on Saturday, November 26 with food, drink and live music from Doomsday Mechanics. The Cooperstown Taproom is one of three locations under the Red Shed umbrella: their Cherry Valley Taproom and Brewery on Butterbowl Road, Cherry Valley, is where it all started; the Red Shed Alehouse, also in Cherry Valley, is the newest location in the Red Shed Brewery family.

Dr. William LeCates

LEADER LECATES: The Boy Scouts of America have named Dr. William LeCates, former president of Bassett Medical Center, as the recipient of their Community Leadership Award for Public Service. He’s a member of the New York Army National Guard, a current Army National Guard state surgeon and has served in Afghanistan, Liberia, and Iraq. Currently, he works as an executive director in the Health Services division of JPMorgan Chase. Dr. LeCates was celebrated at the Boy Scouts Leatherstocking Council Award Dinner on December 9.

Send news of promotions, births, awards, milestones and more to “Locals” at info@allotsego.com.