Editor’s note: Because we’re a small, local newsroom with limited staff, sometimes we just can’t keep up with the influx of information we receive. That doesn’t mean news about Otsego County residents, businesses, and organizations is not important so, even though some of the content below is not exactly current, these folks deserve your congratulations for a job well done!

GRAHAM WOODEN

(Photo provided)

WOODEN WINS AWARD: Graham Wooden, a 2024 SUNY Oneonta alum and exercise science major, has been named as a regional recipient of ESPN’s Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award, which celebrates and honors young people who are using the power of sport as a catalyst for change and making a positive impact on society. While captain of the SUNY Oneonta men’s basketball team, he was integral in designing activities for an adapted basketball clinic, a collaboration between SUNY Oneonta and EDD Adaptive Sport, a non-profit organization that offers adaptive sports programs to children and adults with any disability. In his senior year, Wooden received a student research grant funded by the SUNY Oneonta Foundation and SUNY Oneonta Alumni Foundation to co-develop a national online training program on educating volunteers working with athletes with disabilities. “Graham’s dedication to supporting adapted athletes and creating positive, safe and educational sport programs for members of the community is admirable,” said Dr. Katherine Griffes, professor of sport and exercise science at SUNY Oneonta. “As a student-athlete, Graham embodies the definition of sportsmanship, with a focus on leadership and service to his team and community. He is a role model to all around him, setting the standard for coach and mentor behaviors for his peers, and serves as someone that young athletes can, and do, look up to,” Griffes said.

CROSS-CULTURAL UNDERSTANDING: Hannah Hasselbarth of Sidney and Olivia O’Donnell of Oneonta were among SUNY Oneonta students who traveled to Guatemala earlier this year as part of Dr. Tracy Allen’s interdisciplinary course, “Water and the Environment of Guatemala.” The course touches on the geography, geology and environmental science of the region and prepares students to find solutions to contemporary water resources issues in the developing world. From May 22 to June 4, students took water samples and analyzed water quality data from Lake Atitlan and the surrounding watershed in order to share the results with the community. They also toured solid waste and wastewater treatment plants, visited Mayan homes to install water filters, sampled city and school wells, and taught school children about water quality. In their free time, they enjoyed boat rides, toured Mayan ruins and a coffee plantation, hiked volcanos and even visited a butterfly conservatory. Short-term, faculty-led programs incorporate coursework, cultural experiences and, many times, elements of service learning. The trips give students the opportunity to learn and earn credit in a completely new setting, often covering unique subject matters not regularly taught on campus. Allen said FLPs “open students’ eyes to cross-cultural understanding and change lives. For students to be successful, they must be globally aware.”

SLATE OF OFFICERS: At its bi-annual meeting in May, the Springfield Historical Society held its election of officers. They are: President Fred Culbert, Vice President Maureen Culbert, Secretary Suzanne Goodrich, Treasurer Mary Ellen Calta, and Trustees Nancy Einreinhofer and Barbara Chamberlain. The Springfield History Center is open on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon or by appointment. It is located at the Springfield Center Community Center, 129 County Road 29A in Springfield Center.

AMISH BARN MOVE: The Amish Barn Company is now in its new location at 6284 State Highway 23, Oneonta. “Our family is over the moon to officially be open on Southside Oneonta,” said Amish Barn Company owner Kirsten Stoop. “It has been a dream of ours to make this big move, and even though growth can be scary and stressful, we feel incredibly blessed. I want to thank all our loyal customers who have supported us over the years, the crews that helped bring this vision to life, and our amazing team of sales staff and delivery drivers who work so hard. With this new space, we can offer a larger selection of outdoor structures, outdoor furniture and outdoor accents to better serve the community.” Amish Barn Company has been in business in Oneonta for almost 20 years, and is a second-generation, woman-owned business. They offer free building delivery within 100 miles of Oneonta and work with more than 30 Amish families throughout the Northeast to bring the quality craftsmanship of Amish design to the Oneonta area and beyond. Visit the new website, AmishBarnCo.com, to learn more.

CSO SELECTED: Catskill Symphony Orchestra is one of 40 organizations across New York State selected to participate in the New York State Council on the Arts Stabilization Program for Small Arts Organizations, a new pilot program designed to help participants to identify and solve a significant concern that is impeding their growth or development. The program is jointly administered by the New York Council of Nonprofits Inc. and New York Foundation for the Arts, with funding support from NYSCA. The program sought nonprofits at a critical stage of their growth who demonstrate a clear, strategic goal that can be achieved through a combination of tailored advisory services and financial support. The selected nonprofits are based in New York State outside of New York City, with an operating budget of up to $1 million. Community-based, rural, and BIPOC-led organizations were strongly encouraged to apply. The selected nonprofits will work with consulting specialists to strengthen their operations in such functional areas as fiscal management, fund development, IT, human resources, board development, marketing, and partnership building. While the focus of each project is unique to the organization, some expected outcomes will include creating and implementing new processes or software, conducting audience surveys and analysis, improving board impact, and crafting new strategic or fundraising plans to take the organization into its next phase of growth.

JIM MULLEN

(Photo provided)

IT’S OFFICIAL: Hartwick College announced recently that Jim Mullen, who had served as the college’s interim president since December 2023, will continue his leadership role as president through June 2026. According to a media release, this decision comes at the enthusiastic and unanimous request of the Hartwick College Board of Trustees. Under President Mullen’s leadership, Hartwick College has continued to make strides in enrollment and retention, academic program development, and philanthropy, contributing to greater financial sustainability. The progress in these areas has been remarkable and sets a strong foundation for the college’s future, officials said. “The coming years promise to be transformative for Hartwick. With the recent public launch of the $50 million “Together, We Soar” campaign and other important efforts, we are thrilled that Jim and his wife, Mari, have agreed to delay their well-earned retirement just a little longer and will continue to steer us toward a bright and prosperous future,” said Kathy Fallon ’88, chair of the Hartwick College Board of Trustees. The board will initiate the search for a new president at the start of the 2025-26 academic year. “Mari and I have truly fallen in love with Hartwick College and its vibrant community,” Mullen said. “The dedication, passion, and resilience of our students, faculty, staff, and alumni have been incredibly inspiring. We are both thrilled to be part of this exceptional place for another year and to contribute to the continued growth and success of Hartwick.”

STEVENS EXCELS: Riley Stevens has been named to the University of Hartford Dean’s List for the spring 2024 semester. The Dean’s List recognizes students achieving superior academic standing. The requirement, with some exceptions, is a grade point average of at least 3.0 and no grade below C.

CANTON GRADS: Five area students graduated from SUNY Canton on Saturday, May 11. SUNY Canton Vice President for Advancement and Executive Director of the Canton College Foundation Tracey L. Thompson said that graduates were joining the extensive network of nearly 40,000 SUNY Canton alumni excelling in various career paths. “The Class of 2024 can make an immediate impact by sharing their enthusiasm about this achievement,” she said. Area graduates are: Savannah Beckley, Oneonta, associate of science degree in early childhood; Kelsey Bers, Oneonta, bachelor of science degree in health care management; Lauren McAdams, Unadilla, bachelor of technology degree in funeral services administration; Michael L. Fleury, West Oneonta, associate of applied science degree in individual studies; and Victoria L. Biegel, Westford, bachelor of technology degree in criminal investigation.

BUFFALO DEGREES: The University at Buffalo has announced the graduation of six area residents and their degrees. Abbigail Ford of Hartwick graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in architecture from the School of Architecture and Planning. Ford’s conferral date was February 2024. Logan Williams of Edmeston graduated with a bachelor’s degree in environmental design from the School of Architecture and Planning. Williams’ conferral date was June 2024. Alyssa Manwarren of New Berlin graduated with a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences from the College of Arts and Sciences. Manwarren’s conferral date was June 2024. Michael Rudloff-Rico of Cooperstown graduated with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from the College of Arts and Sciences. Rudloff-Rico’s conferral date was February 2024. Noah Artis of Sidney graduated with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. Artis’ conferral date was June 2024. Lanxin Lin of Oneonta graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in occupational science from the School of Public Health and Health Professions. Lin’s conferral date was June 2024.

CLARKSON TRIO: Matthew Huestis of Fly Creek, Austin Stockert of Unadilla and McKenzie Deno of Oneonta graduated from Clarkson University on May 11, 2024. Clarkson University’s main campus is located in Potsdam.

DEAN’S LIST NOD: Three local residents were named to the Dean’s List at Hamilton College for the spring 2024 semester. Helen Higgins of Otego, a May graduate, majored in classical studies and government. Patricia Higgins, also of Otego, is a rising junior majoring in creative writing and French and francophone studies, and a graduate of Unatego High School. Piper Seamon of Cooperstown, a May graduate, majored in psychology. To be named to the Hamilton College Dean’s List, a student must have carried a course load of four or more graded credits throughout the semester and earned an average GPA of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale.

CONGRATS, LARIVIERE: Oneonta’s Laura Lariviere has graduated from Buffalo State University with a master’s degree in adult education. Buffalo State University is a State University of New York (SUNY) university located in Buffalo, New York, offering over 75 undergraduate majors, more than 60 graduate programs, as well as many minors and certificate programs.

ST. LAWRENCE STARS: Elizabeth Dykstra and John Hill-Edgar of Cooperstown, Madyson McCarthy of New Berlin, and Garrett Seeley of Oneonta were named to the St. Lawrence University Dean’s List for the spring 2024 semester. To achieve Dean’s List honors, students must carry a minimum semester grade point average of 3.6.

SHELBI HAGUES (Photo provided)

HAGUES IS SCHOLAR-ATHLETE: Herkimer College freshman Shelbi Hagues of Poland was named a SUNY Scholar-Athlete for spring 2024. Hagues, a standout two-way player for the Generals softball team, was one of 27 student-athletes to earn the recognition. More than 14,000 student-athletes compete at SUNY institutions representing 53 different colleges and universities at the NCAA Division I, NCAA Division III/USCAA and NJCAA levels were eligible for the awards. The SUNY Scholar Athlete Award recognizes student-athletes from SUNY colleges and universities sponsoring intercollegiate athletics at the four- and two-year levels who were nominated and voted upon by representatives of their respective institutions. Hagues was named a National Fastpitches Coaches Association All-American, the Most Valuable Player of the North A District Tournament, First Team All-Region and First Team All-Conference. At the plate, she hit .449 with 24 RBI and 34 runs scored. On the mound, she went 7-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 49 strikeouts. “We are extremely proud of Shelbi and all of her accomplishments during her first year at Herkimer College,” said Dean of Students/ Director of Athletics Don Dutcher.

DEGREE FOR GREEN: Tobias O. Green of Cooperstown was among 433 students awarded a degree at St. Lawrence University’s Commencement ceremony, held May 19 at Newell Field House in Canton, New York. Green was awarded a degree in history. Commencement attendees and livestream listeners heard remarks from University President Kathryn A. Morris, St. Lawrence’s 2024 Joan Donovan Speech Contest Winner Billie McClosky ’24, Class of 2023 President Cara Monteleone ’24, St. Lawrence Charles A. Dana Professor of History Liz Regosin, and honorary degree recipient and alumna, Kathleen Fitzgerald ’92, a conservation leader with extensive experience in integrated large landscape conservation and development programs in Africa and North America.

MALANOSKI MAKES LIST: Aiven Malanoski of Oneonta was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2024 semester at Vermont State University. Dean’s List designation is reserved for students who maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Malanoski was part of VTSU’s inaugural graduating class in May.

DEAN’S LIST QUARTET: Abigail Cadwalader and Addison Yastrzemski of Cooperstown, Maxime Munoz of Cherry Valley, and Bailey Roy of Oneonta were named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Purchase College. Students who have earned this academic honor have maintained a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher and taken a minimum of 12 credits. Purchase College is part of the State University of New York system.

UALBANY GRADS: More than 4,650 students in the Class of 2024 were celebrated during the University at Albany’s 180th commencement festivities. Area residents who graduated, and their degrees, are as follows: Megann Andrew, Otego, bachelor of science cum laude in accounting; Samantha Bond, Richfield Springs, master of social work in social work; Brooke Connolly, Richfield Springs, bachelor of science summa cum laude in human biology; Caitlin Harper, Mount Vision, bachelor of arts in sociology; Orion Hazelton, Richfield Springs, bachelor of arts in biology; Kaleigh Herman, Cooperstown, Certificate of Graduate Study in international education management; Edward Hernandez, Oneonta, master of arts in criminal justice; Alana Latella-Devine, Cherry Valley, bachelor of arts magna cum laude in psychology; Armond Minor, Oneonta, master of science in nanoscale sciences; Lucas Novko of Gilbertsville, master of arts in history; Aaron Pamel, Oneonta, master of science in reading; Jessie Reiff, Cherry Valley, master of social work in social work; Michelle Rossi, Oneonta, master of science in curriculum development and instructional technology; Tristan Sharratt, Milford, master of public health in public health; Clarissa Shaw, Oneonta, master of business administration in business administration; Scott Strain, Burlington Flats, bachelor of science magna cum laude in informatics; and Emily Tooley, Cooperstown, bachelor of arts cum laude in psychology.

BECKWITH MAKES PRESIDENT’S LIST: Garrett Beckwith of Sidney has been named to the Plymouth State University President’s List for the spring 2024 semester. To be named to the President’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.70 or better and must have completed at least 12 credit hours during the semester, at least nine of which must confer grade points, at the time the lists are finalized. Beckwith is an adventure education major at Plymouth State.

TOPS AT TUFTS: Stephen Albright, Class of 2025, of Mount Vision, was named to the Dean’s List at Tufts University for the spring 2024 semester. Dean’s List honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.

SUNY ONEONTA GRADS: More than 1,000 SUNY Oneonta students completed the requirements for a bachelor’s degree following the spring 2024 semester. Area residents who graduated, and their field of study, are as follows: Tanisha Allen, Oneonta, dietetics; Patricia Biegel, Westford, professional accounting; Riley Bowen, Hartwick, early child/childhood education (B-6); Miranda Buck, Worcester, psychology; Megan Catella, Oneonta, early child/childhood education (B-6); Raynella Clarke, Richfield Springs, anthropology; Valerie DiToro, Oneonta, fashion and textiles; Jessica Dix, Mount Upton, dietetics; Jacob Ghiorse, Oneonta, physics; Justin Gott, Edmeston, psychology; Rileigh Griffiths, Maryland, environmental sustainability; Samantha Harvey, Maryland, childhood education (1-6); Raven Henry, Unadilla, psychology; Olivia Litzinger, Oneonta, exercise science; Rosalind Loudon, Oneonta, dietetics; Logan Lund, Edmeston, business administration; Derek Lyon, Burlington Flats, computer science; Samantha Lyons, Morris, English; Bennett Moore, Otego, criminal justice; River Pina, Oneonta, biology; Nathaniel Schwed, Oneonta, physics; Lacey Speidell, Unadilla, biology; Nathan Vibbard, Sidney, adolescence education: social studies and history; Victoria Villaverde, Oneonta, art and design; Chelsea Waid, Davenport, psychology; Graham Wooden, Oneonta, exercise science.

MASTERS AT SUNY O: Two-hundred nineteen SUNY Oneonta graduate students completed the requirements for a master’s degree, Certificate of Advanced Study, or Advanced Certificate Program following the spring 2024 semester. Area residents who graduated, and their field of study, are as follows: Christine Finch, Fly Creek, literacy education (B-6) graduate program; Amber Genova, Cooperstown, school counselor graduate program; Stephanie Peters, Cooperstown, museum studies graduate program; Erika Ritton, Schenevus, literacy education (B-6) graduate program; Mary Sansevere, Cooperstown, literacy education (B-6) graduate program; Nathan Schwartz, Oneonta, special education: childhood education graduate program; Maryssa Velten, Oneonta, literacy education (B-6) graduate program; Caydee Wightman, Cooperstown, museum studies graduate program; and Brian Ziemann-West, Oneonta, literacy education (B-6) graduate program.

SEMMAR EARNS HONORS: Nouha Semmar, of Oneonta, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan Campus in Teaneck, New Jersey, has been named to the Honors List for the spring 2024 semester. To qualify for the Honors List, a student must carry a 3.5 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 letter-graded hours (four courses).

DELHI DEAN’S LIST: The following area students made the SUNY Dehli Dean’s List for the spring 2024 semester: Amber Alexander, Davenport; Rebecca Arnold, Edmeston; Jaden Bellissimo, Oneonta; Lucy Bischoff, Oneonta; Morgan Bishop, Springfield Center; Madison Bolton, Garrattsville; Gavin Bonczkowski, Otego; Alyson Bookhout, Laurens; Lucas Breakey, Oneonta; Raven Brown, Burlington Flats; Alexis Burger of Oneonta; Jesse Castillo of Oneonta; Spencer Clareen Jr of Richmondville; Veronica Coe of Oneonta; Ryan Cole of Sidney; Emma Cusimano of Otego; Dominick Dalton of Davenport; Colleen Darby of Oneonta; Courtney Gilbert of Unadilla; Janine Marie Go of Oneonta; Reanen Goodspeed of Mount Vision; Cirran Gorman of New Berlin; Yulia Holmes of Oneonta; Cael Howland of Oneonta; Isaiah Johnson of Otego; Emma Knudson of Oneonta; Maggie Kuebler of Schenevus; Sarah Lawrence of Oneonta; Sydney Lawrence of Otego; Emma Lobdell of Otego; Devon Loucks of Oneonta; Christopher Loveland of Oneonta; Catherine Lusins of Oneonta; Jahzeel Moscoso Duarte of Oneonta; Erika Newman of Morris; Kaylan Ogden of West Oneonta; Kacie Ost of Schenevus; Sarah Ostrander of Unadilla; Anthony Poliseno of Schenevus; Maeve Rauscher of Cooperstown; Lexi Rufrano of Oneonta; Tracy Sanfilippo of Oneonta; Owen Schneider of Schenevus; Ian Sebastian of Richfield Springs; Alexis Stanford of Maryland; Sarah Stannard of Schenevus; Zachary Starr of Sidney; Sarah Stevens of Richfield Springs; Nathan Tessitore of Oneonta; Madison Utter of Oneonta; Krystal Utter of Worcester; Mayla Wade of Hartwick; Dylan Waid of Davenport; Jacob Weiner of Oneonta; Shawna Whiteman of Maryland; and Joshua Wikoff of Oneonta. The Dean’s List is a recognition of academic achievement for students who enrolled in six or more credits and earned a 3.5 or higher grade-point average for the semester.