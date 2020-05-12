By: Libby Cudmore  05/12/2020  5:32 pm
Logging Accident Kills Unadilla Man

UNADILLA – An 80 year old Unadilla man was killed on his property after a falling tree struck him while he was logging, according to Trooper Aga Dembinska, Troop C public information officer.

William P. Marszal was clearing trees on his property on Ben Mccumber Road last night with a John Deere 420 bulldozer. While skidding a downed tree, the downed tree uprooted another tree, which then fell on Marszal and caused head trauma.

Unadilla Emergency Squad and state police responded to the scene at 6:15 p.m., and Marszal was pronounced dead at the scene.

  2. Mike Simonds

    I hate to be a critic but this was actually Wells Bridge Fire Dept / First Responders call. Mutual aid was recieved by Unadilla Emergency Squad.

