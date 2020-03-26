Logging Truck Overturns In Delhi

DELHI – A Delhi road was shut down for several hours after a logging truck driven by an Oneontan overturned on slush-covered roads Monday evening, the Delaware County sheriff reported today.

According to Sheriff Craig DuMond, David Stanton, 35, Oneonta, was driving the tractor-trailer on East Terry Clove Road when the trailer, loaded with logs, jack-knifed on the slush covered roadway and partially rolled onto its side as Stanton made a left turn onto Route 2.

Stanton was not injured in the accident, but the highway remained closed to traffic for several hours while the logs were unloaded from the trailer and the tractor-trailer was removed from the roadway.

Sheriff’s Deputies were assisted at the scene by members of the Delhi Fire Department and Delaware County Department of Public Works.