Lola Rathbone, Otesaga Will Be Honored At 20th Epicurean Fest

COOPERSTOWN – Helios Care will honor Lola Rathbone of Milford, former president/CEO of its predecessor, Catskill Area Hospice, and The Otesaga at its 20th annual Epicurean Food & Wine Tasting, planned 3-6 p.m. Sunday, March 29, at The Otesaga.

The event is open to the public and will benefit nonprofit Helios Care, the leading provider in palliative and hospice care and grief counseling locally.

Rathbone served Helios’ predecessor for 25 years, beginning as a hospice nurse and, for 10 years, director of clinical services, before she was elevated in 2008 to chief executive in 2008, where she served for nine years.

The Otesaga has partnered with Helios Care every year since 2000 to host the Epicurean festival.

The afternoon begins will al sampling of wines at a silent auction. A special handcrafted vase created by Bobby Sharp, owner of Bobby Sharp Glassworks, will be available for bidding and live entertainment will feature the Evan Jagels Trio.

The food tasting will begin at 4 p.m., with over 30 restaurants, caterers and bakers participating.

Reservations for the event are $90 and can be purchased at http://helioscare.org/epicurean. All proceeds benefit hospice patients and their families. For more information, please visit our website or contact Alicia Fish at 432.6773.