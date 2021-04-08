Looking Past COVID, Glimmer Globe Plans Season

Glimmer Globe Theatre announced it will return to staging live performances this summer at Fenimore Art Museum and The Farmers’ Museum.

Glimmer Globe founders Michael Henrici and Danielle Henrici and Fenimore/Farmers’ Performing Arts Manager Mike Tamburrino announced Saturday, April 3, that the company will stage outdoor theater this summer, following a year’s hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“If all the world’s a stage, for heaven sakes, let’s get back on it,” Danielle Henrici said.

The performances will include main-stage performances of “The Compleat Works of Wllm Shkspr (Abridged)” at the Lucy B. Hamilton Amphitheater at the Fenimore in the town of Otsego. The show will run from Wednesday, July 14, to Sunday, Aug. 22.

The play by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield was the first show performed by Glimmer Globe Theatre when it debuted a decade ago, the Henricis said.

“It means the world to us to return to this play as we return to the stage,” Danielle Henrici said.

“This is a show that appeals to everyone, even people who claim they don’t like Shakespeare,” she continued.

“It is also an incredible way to introduce children and teens to The Bard.”

Performers, crew and audience members will have to adhere to Center for Disease Control and New York State Department of Health guidelines. Ticket sales and audience sizes will be limited as a result.

“Happily, our beautiful, old spaces are ideal for this moment in time,” Michael Henrici said, “and we plan to utilize them in new and exciting ways to keep our audiences safe, comfortable and entertained.”

In addition to the main stage show, there will be three other shows performed during the summer.

A Shakespeare Revue will be held from Monday, Aug. 23, to Sunday, Aug. 29, featuring a selection of Shakespeare scenes and monologue.

In addition, the Templeton Players will return to the Tavern Green at the Farmers’ for the presentation of two 19th century farces on weekends in July and August.

Tickets for the main stage will go on sale in May. Rehearsals will also begin in May.

Email m.tamburrino@fenimoreart.org for more information.

Glimmer Globe follows The Glimmerglass Festival, which also announced it will hold live performances this summer. However, the festival will have to adapt to outside shows this summer whereas Glimmer Globe has been staging outdoor theater against the backdrop of Otsego Lake since the amphitheater opened in 2015.