Luxury Apartment Planned On Sperbeck’s Second Floor

Passersby have been rubber-necking past Spurbeck’s Grocery for the past week, as owner Mike Swatling and his crews have been disassembling the second floor and putting it back together again. Swatling, who has been renovating all of the venerable grocery at Leatherstocking and Railroad in Cooperstown, said he is converting the upstairs into a single luxury apartment, which he plans to rent out. Work is nearing completion this week. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

