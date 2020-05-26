Magee Endorses Mosher In Democratic Primary

Buttermann Also Runs To Face Salka

NELSON – Retired assemblyman Bill Magee today endorsed his fellow Madison County Democrat, Corey Mosher, in the party’s 121st District primary June 23, the Mosher campaign announced.

Mosher will vie with Dan Buttermann, Oneonta, for their party’s nod to run against incumbent Republican John Salka in the fall.

“As a fourth-generation farmer he understands the struggles that our local businesses and families deal with on a day to day basis,” said Magee. “Through his work with the Senate, Corey has earned the respect of the public, as well as the legislators and our local community administrators … I fully trust that Corey will carry the spirit of integrity, hard work, and accomplishment to Albany because he has the knowledge, experience, and heart to do the job.”

Mosher called Magee’s endorsement “an honor and a thrill.”