Main-Chestnut Repaving Sets Stage For New Signal

Flag lady Jetta Day of Otego, working for Upstate Companies of Mount Upton, directs traffic today around a major repaving job at the corner of Chestnut and Main in downtown Cooperstown, setting the stage for a signal replacement in the next several days that has been six years in the making. Inset, Upstate Companies Greg Peck, Sidney, disembarks from an asphalt truck to check when his participation is called for. The project, which is widening and replacing sidewalks and installing a state-of-the-art pedestrian walkway connecting the four corners, is happening through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s TEP (for transportation enhancement program). Because of community affection for Cooperstown’s only traffic signal, the new design will include a hanging signal similar to the one there now. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)