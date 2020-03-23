Make The Call. Avert Disaster

AllOTSEGO.com EDITORIAL

Please, Congressman, Senator, Convince

Governor To Approach Dreams Park Owner

Cooperstown Dreams Park’s decision to cancel the 2020 season was only announced Friday.

Two days before, county Treasurer Allen Ruffles, who chairs the county Emergency Task Force, had called Mike Walter, Dreams Park COO, and received no inkling such an economy-shattering decision was in the making.

It’s not locked in concrete. It’s not too late to turn it around.

Three men – and one woman – may be able to make it happen. Congressman Antonio Delgado, D-19, and state Sen. Jim Seward, R-Milford, should approach the third man, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and ask him to intervene with Dreams Park owner Linda Presutti to keep the door open to a Dreams Park season this summer.

Speaking with Mrs. Presutti this morning, she seemed sincerely regretful of the damage the decision will cause – in addition to the inevitable damage from the coronavirus scare – to the youngsters who won’t have the Dreams Park experience and their parents, and to the employees and business people who depend on the youth-tournament baseball park in Hartwick Seminary for their livelihoods.

Delgado and Seward – today – should implore the Governor to pick up the phone and call Mrs. Presutti and ask her to at least wait and see. Hundreds of millions of dollars, and the economic health of 61,000 people, are at stake.

The county’s other baseball park, Marty Patton’s Cooperstown All-Star Village in West Oneonta, has come up with an alternate scenario to Dreams Parks’: Patton plans to take it week-by-week, four weeks out, and push back the season, depending on the decline of the coronavirus threat.

The governor himself has predicted the peak will come in 45 days, around May 1. Patton may have to cancel no weeks at all – perhaps no more than one or two. The Patton Plan could be The Presutti Plan, too.

The coronavirus will come and go, but the sector of the local economy that depends on Dreams Park – shops, restaurants, rental-unit owners, even the Hall of Fame, as well of most of the rest of us – will not rebound so easily. Many people’s enterprises won’t survive it.

Can the governor, who has showered such largesse on Otsego County, in Oneonta’s $10 million DRI, and millions after millions, year after year in economic development grants, including to the Hall of Fame and Cooperstown’s world-class museums, let it all fall apart for lack of a phone call.

Please, Congressman Delgado and Senator Seward, make the case to Governor Cuomo.

Please, Governor Cuomo: Call Mrs. Presutti. The call could save Otsego County.

– JIM KEVLIN, Editor, AllOTSEGO.com, The Freeman’s Journal, Hometown Oneonta