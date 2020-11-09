‘MALATRAS PLAN’ AIMS TO REOPEN CAMPUSES SAFELY

DOCUMENT ISSUED SUNDAY

All Students Will Be Tested

Before Returning To SUNY-O

ONEONTA – In Albany Sunday, SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras released a plan he said will allow campuses like SUNY Oneonta to safely return to in-person instruction in the spring semester.

The main components are:

The students’ return will be pushed back to Feb. 1 from Jan. 22.

All returning students will complete seven-day precautionary quarantines before arriving on campus.

On arriving, all students will be tested for COVID-19 on return to campus, and will be tested through the semester.

Masks must be worn at all times, even with social distancing.

In “plain language,” a “What Students Should Know” message will go to all students, so there are no misunderstandings.

Students will work through spring break to make up for late start.

“We’ve demonstrated that by implementing an aggressive strategy to manage COVID, students can safely return to campus,” Malatras said in unveiling the plan. “These additional efforts – testing all students upon return, ongoing testing throughout the semester, pushing out the start of the spring semester, and mandatory masks at all times, coupled with uniform enforcement and compliance –illustrates that SUNY is setting a nationwide standard for controlling COVID-19 in the weeks and months to come.

Developed in consultation with public health experts within the university system, as well as campus, faculty, student, and union leadership, the plan combines a series of new protocols with proven strategies already being employed across SUNY’s colleges and universities, the announcement said.