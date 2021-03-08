Malatras Praises End To Use Of Word ‘Indian’

Cooperstown Ahead On Naming Issue

ALBANY – SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras is praising SUNY Albany’s decision to rename “Indian Quad” and “Indian Drive” on its campus.

“James Baldwin said,’To accept one’s past—one’s history—is not the same thing as drowning in it; it is learning how to use it,'” said Malatras.

He continued, “Renaming a campus road or building is not an attempt to erase our history. It is instead a signal that we will accept and learn from that collective past, and use that knowledge to forge more inclusive college communities where everyone feels at home.”

In Cooperstown, the Village Board debated removing signs at Council Rock and, perhaps, “The Indian Mound,” because they bore the “I-word,” only to later discover that Native Americans largely find the work unobjectionable.