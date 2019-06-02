Many Hundreds Of Girls On Run

Rain Doesn’t Dampen Crowd

A Susquehanna River of girls – upward of 800, organizers said – flowed all the way from the Clark Sports Center up Susquehanna Avenue to the Route 33 junction – as far as the eye could see – for the 2019 Girls On The Run event, now wending its way around Cooperstown. Inset, Carlotta Falso, Cooperstown, and Charlotte Marietta, Fly Creek, along with Charlotte’s mom Melissa, waits at the front of throng waiting to move to the starting line. No one had precise numbers yet – registration was underway from 9 a.m. until the noon starting time, but GOTR Council Director Jill Feury said she expected participation to meet or surpass the 800 runners in recent years. This year, she said, Oneonta’s Greater Plains school and the Margaretville district are participating again, and Fulton-Fonda continues to ramp up its participation. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)