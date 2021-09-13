Margaret Drugovich, president of Hartwick College, to retire in summer 2022

Staff Report • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

The Hartwick College Board of Trustees announced Monday, Sept. 13, that Margaret Drugovich, president of the college, will retire in the summer of 2022.

The exact departure date will be determined at a later time by the board.

“It has been my honor to lead Hartwick over these past 13 years, and to do so in partnership with the College’s dedicated trustees and our entire community,” Drugovich said in a media release. “Working together with our talented faculty and staff, steadfast alumni, and generous supporters, we have enhanced the College’s ability to prepare our students for meaningful and successful lives after graduation, strengthened Hartwick’s national reputation, and increased the College’s role in regional economic development. Together we have brought Hartwick to a place of distinction and strength as an important part of the higher education ecosystem. I feel confident that the College is poised for even greater success in the years to come.”

Among Drugovich’s accomplishments during her tenure include overseeing the Flightpath program, aimed to help students succeed post-graduation, as well as a three-year degree program and the development of undergraduate majors as well as Translational Biomedical Research Management graduate program.

The Board of Trustees has started the search for a new president, led by Vice Chair Kathleen Fallon.