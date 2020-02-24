Margaret Schwarzhans, 54; Nurse, Active In Rotary Exchange Program

MORRIS – Margaret Elizabeth (Schneider) Schwarzhans, 54, of Morris, transitioned into the universe on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, while surrounded by her six dedicated children and her loving husband.

Margaret was a scholar and musician, mother and wife. At 15, before graduating from Arlington High School, she spent one year in India as a Rotary International youth exchange student. She then served her country as a Vietnamese Signals Intelligence Voice Intercept Operator from 1983 to 1990, where she met her soulmate and future husband, Fred.

She attended Angelo State University in Texas while raising six beautiful and unique children to become a registered nurse.

Relocating to Morris in 2002, she worked for Fox Hospital, Springbrook, Trillium Group Home, Pathfinder Village, Bassett Hospital and Chenango Memorial Hospital.

Active in the Rotary Club of Morris, she was heavily involved with the Youth Exchange Program.

After receiving a diagnosis of Stage IV pancreatic cancer in March 2017, she was awakened to a new life. One of her favorite quotes, which she has written on her bathroom mirror was, “when we awaken to our mortality, we refuse to live the life that is killing us and start living and being our true selves.”

Through her journey, she explored new artistic and integrative spiritual outlets. She created artistic works that expressed her connection to her life, her physical state, as well as her intimate connection to a greater spiritual realm.

She learned to strengthen her immune system through positive energy, mindfulness, gratitude, and love. She willingly participated in new, groundbreaking clinical studies knowing that it would help future generations.

Margaret was exceptional in everything she undertook, including being a patient. She proved to be an “exceptional patient” by surviving well beyond the 3-6 months prognosis based on her diagnosis. Through her life, both before and after her diagnosis, she provided a brilliant example to her family, friends, and all who came in contact with her of how to live life exceptionally.

Her energy and love live on in her children whom she regarded as her greatest legacy and “bestest friends” as well as in all who knew her.

“Make of yourself a light” -Buddha.

Margaret is predeceased by her father Charles “Cap” Schneider and all of her ancestors that came before her to whom she called upon for guidance and strength throughout her life. She is survived by her husband Fred and her children Mary Katheleen, Hannah Elizabeth (fiancé Zach), Emma Victoria, Catherine Margaret (husband Branden), Abigail Grace, and Frederick Charles, Mary Schneider (mother), Cindy (sister), Chris (brother), Teri (sister), Jill (sister), Mark (brother), Joe (brother), and innumerable loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Per her wishes, there will be no organized service. Instead, there will be a family celebration in spring honoring her incredible life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to her family to help with the cost of arrangements at P.O. Box 465 Morris, NY 13808.

The family would like to thank everyone who supported them during this journey, most notably Dr. Joseph Grossman, Brittney Fay, R.N., Dr. Jessica McCurley, and all other members of her extended care and research teams.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Johnston & Stanimer Funeral Home of Morris.