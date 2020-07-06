Marguerite Ann Bueche, 84; Moved To West Edmeston To Be Near Family

WEST EDMESTON – Marguerite Ann Bueche, 84, who moved to West Edmeston in 2018 to be near family, passed away Wednesday July 1, 2020, at the home of her son.

Marguerite was born on July 28, 1935, in Richmond Hill, Queens, the daughter of the late Norman and Marguerite Gunn. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Valentine “Val” Bueche, and brothers Richard and Jack Gunn.

She is survived by sons Mark (Jen) Bueche of West Edmeston, and Jeff Bueche of Florida. Also surviving are her grandchildren Charlie (Ashley) Bueche, Jim Bueche, and Ashley Bueche, and many nieces and nephews.

Marguerite spent her childhood in Richmond Hill and teen years in Wappinger Falls. In 1960 she married Val, and they built their home in Verbank, Dutchess County. After Val’s retirement in 1983, they spent summers on Piseco Lake in the Adirondacks, and winters in Ormond Beach, Fla. She moved back to West Edmeston in 2018 to be close to her family.

Marguerite was family oriented, and social. She valued her friends, and was active in the women’s groups of her church. She was skilled in knitting and crocheting and she was a legendary pie maker.

Services are private, and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with Delker and Terry Funeral Home 30 South Street Edmeston, NY. To send condolences, visit www.Delkerterryfh.com or Delker and Terry Funeral Home on Facebook.