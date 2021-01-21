Marjorie Youmans Clark, 92; Assisted Pastor Husband In Many Assignments

ONEONTA – Marjorie Youmans Clark, 92, who was involved in many church groups while her husband, the late Pastor Jack Clark, ministered to many churches over 66 years of marriage, passed away Jan. 19, 2021.

Marjorie was a loving mother to her four children and a dear friend to the residents at St. James’ Manor in Oneonta, where she lived for the past 10 years.

She grew up on the family farm in Wells Bridge, the daughter of the late Edith Stone and Glen Youmans and sister of Doris Youmans and Beulah Smith.

Marjorie married her high school sweetheart, Jack, in 1948. She attended Moody Bible Institute (1950), which assisted her in serving the many churches pastored by her husband througout the Eastern U.S. and Guam. He passed away in 2014.

She taught nursery school in Alden in the 1960s and worked for the American Red Cross and American Cancer Society in Oneonta in the 1970s.

Marjorie is survived by her daughters, Carolyn Durgin and husband, James, of Golden, Colo., and Karen Elliott and husband, Jim, of Chicago; and son, Kevin Clark and wife, Kimala, of Oneonta.

Marjorie was predeceased by her husband, Jack Sr., who was also a SUNY Oneonta education professor, and eldest son, Jack Jr.

She was dearly loved by her grandchildren, Luke and Eric Durgin, Jessica Wagel, Joshua Elliott, Jeanne and Kathryn Clark; and her four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service is being planned for this summer.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Marjorie’s name to Mathew 25 Ministries, memo: COVID Relief Fund, 11060 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45242 or online at https://m25m.org/

Arrangements are by the Bookhout Funeral Home, Oneonta.

