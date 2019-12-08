Mark P. Pylinski, 60; ECS Grad Traveled World In Air Force

EDMESTON – Edmeston Central graduate Mark P. Pylinski, 60, who rose to master sergeant and traveled the world in an Air Force career, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday December 4, 2019 at his home in Norwich.

Mark was born on March 6, 1959 in Holyoke, Mass., the son of the late Peter and Ruth Sweet Pylinski Thompson.

Mark was a graduate of Edmeston Central School, where he excelled in football and basketball. He then enlisted in the Air Force, where he served until his retirement in 2003. Attaining the rank of master sergeant (E7), Mark was stationed in Nebraska, Guam, Ohio, Germany, Hawaii and Virginia.

Mark was an accomplished raquetball player, and loved playing backgammon, cribbage and other games with his family. He especially loved his dogs Lily “Little Girl” and Boucher.

He is survived by his wife Barbara Wanek Pylinski, three sons, Kyle Pylinski of Norwich, Tyler Pylinski of Rome, and Ryan Pylinski of Norwich, a daughter Sarah Pylinski of Norwich, two grandsons Kai Quinn, and Calvin Heustis, two brothers Jack (Karen) Pylinski of KY, and Toby Thompson of South New Berlin, three sisters Kristin Pylinski of Edmeston, Gretchen (Brian) Belden of West Edmeston, and Janelle (Fred Jr) Ross of South Edmeston. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was pre-deceased by a beloved nephew Peter.

Calling hours will be from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM Monday December 9, 2019 at the Delker and Terry Funeral Home 30 South Street Edmeston, NY. Military Honors services will immediately follow the calling hours at the funeral home. A celebration of Mark’s life will be in the near future at a day and time to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, or the Arthritis Foundation in memory of Mark.