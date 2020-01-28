Mary Jane Belrose,75; County Office For Aging Social Worker

COOPERSTOWN – Mary Jane Belrose, 75, of Middlefield Center Road, for many years a social worker t the county Office for the Aging, passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, Jan. 21, 2020. She had the comfort of her husband and loving family at her side at the time of passing.

Jane was born on March 17, 1944, in Brooklyn, a daughter of the late Joseph H. and Teresa M. Musgrave Serafine.

She was raised and educated in Amityville and graduated from Queen Rosary High School.

On Jan. 23, 1965, she was united in marriage with Jorden Belrose in Amityville. They shared a blessed union of 55 years. They relocated to the Cooperstown area and Jane became a social worker with the Otsego County Office for the Aging, a position she held for many years.

She enjoyed reading, taking road trips with her friends and loved being with her family. She found great joy in dancing and playing with her grandchildren. She was a friend to many and will never be forgotten.

Surviving her are her husband, Jorden; a son Jeffrey and his wife, Cathy, of Starkville; two daughters, Anne Marie Belrose of Boston, and Beth Long and her husband, Justin, of Williamsburg, Va.; two brothers, Joseph Serafine and his wife, Jeanette of Rocky Hill, Conn., and John Serafine of Tampa, Fla.; three sisters, Judy Altman and her husband, Vernon of Levittown, Joyce Arroyo and her husband, Angelo of Fort Plain, Beth Apollo and her husband Frank of Lindenhurst; five grandchildren, Danielle Voght of Starkville, Jeffrey Belrose Jr. of Salt Springville, Kirsten, Katherine and Parker Long, all of Williamsburg, Va.; and five great-grandchildren, Lily-Ann, Cheyenne, A.J., Jaclyn, and Dawson.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Kevin Belrose, in 2005.

Calling hours for Mrs. Belrose will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, at J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home, 40 W. James St., Richfield Springs. At 1 p.m. her funeral will commence with the Rev. Alan Miller officiating. Burial will be this spring in Van Hornesville Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in donations in her memory to Hospice and Palliative Care, Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.