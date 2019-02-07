Mary L. Knicklebine, 79; Navy Vet, Lifelong Gilbertsville Resident

Navy Vet, Lifelong Gilbertsville Resident

GILBERTSVILLE – Mary L. Knicklebine, 79, a Navy veteran survived by three children and life-long resident of Gilbertsville, passed away at her home on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019.

Mary was born on May 7, 1939 in Oneonta, a daughter of the late Robert and Emilie (Williams) Faber. Mary graduated from Gilbertsville Central School, Class of 1957.

She then served our grateful nation by enlisting in the Navy and was honorably discharged when she married William Knicklebine on Sept. 7, 1959, at her family’s home in Gilbertsville. He predeceased her on Sept. 25, 1998.

Mary was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Gilbertsville, the Butternut Valley Grange #1533 and the American Legion Post 1339 Ladies Auxillery in Gilbertsville. With her military up-bringing; she developed a strong personality and wasn’t afraid to voice her opinion. She also had a gentle side that enjoyed crocheting and reading various novels.

Mary is survived by her daughters Rebecca (Mitch) Edgett and Marna (Jeff) Dunham and son William (Caren) Knicklebine; grandchildren, Chad (Katelynn), Cory Brandon, Cody (Holly), Nathan (Stephanie) and Phylicia (Jordan); sisters, Grace (Jim) Bradford, Joanne Rowe and Jane Faber and many more nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides her husband, she is predeceased by grand-daughter, Carolee Dunham and a brother-in-law Robert Rowe.

Her funeral service is at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at the First Presbyterian Church in Gilbertsville, with Pastor Mark Piedmont officiating. Burial will be held at Brookside Cemetery in the spring with full Military Honors.



Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or The Gilbertsville Emergency Squad, P.O. Box 181, Gilbertsville, NY 13776 or the First Presbyterian Church of Gilbertsville, P.O. Box 314, Gilbertsville, NY 13776.

Mary’s family has entrusted her care to the Johnston Funeral Home in Morris.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.JohnstonFH.com