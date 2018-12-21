MarySue Banks, 69; Assisted At Grins & Giggles Daycare

MARYLAND – MarySue Banks, 69, who recently had been assisting her daughter at Grins & Giggles Daycare in Schenevus, passed away Dec. 19, 2018 at Fox Hospital in Oneonta.

She was born April 18, 1949, the daughter of Nicholas and Irene (Brown) Beers. She married Harvey E. Banks in 1968 in Bloomville.

At Grins & Giggles, she became known to all the children as Grandma. She always wanted to help others and was a second mom to a lot of people. She especially loved her grandkids and animals.

She is survived by her husband, Harvey Banks of Schenevus; children, Brian (Connie) Banks of Mount Upton, Michelle (Don) Rogers of Schenevus, Ryan Banks of Schenevus, and John Banks of Maine; grandchildren, Brian Banks Jr, Connor and Cameron Rogers, Darin, Mike and Vanessa Wildenstein; 4 great-grandchildren with one on the way; nephew, James Beers and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents and a brother, Nicholas Beers.

Calling hours will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28, at the Heller & Skinner Funeral Home, 155 Main St., Worcester.

Interment will be at the Davenport Cemetery.

Donations may be sent to, Susquehanna SPCA 4841 State Highway 28, Cooperstown, NY 13326.

Online condolences may be made at, www.hellerskinnerfh.com