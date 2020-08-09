Inputs Brisk, Positive On Village’s Sign Law

Mayor: Bassett, HoF Among Supporters

By JIM KEVLIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – The Village Board has received 19 emails or letters supporting the law that will require mandatory masks in the downtown, Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh Kuch said a few minutes ago.

The law goes to public hearing at 5 p.m. tomorrow (Monday) in the Village Hall’s second-floor ballroom.

Those 19 (representing 23 people) expressed “strong support” for the mandate, including one from Bassett Hospital, signed by President Bill LeCates, and the Hall of Fame, signed by Tim Mead, president, and Jane Forbes Clark, board chairman.

Two businesspeople wrote to oppose the law, she said.

Of the 23 people, five came from people living outside the village; they said they are uncomfortable in the village when they find themselves in situations where masks aren’t being worn, the mayor said.

Social-distancing will be observed, she said, which will allow 21-22 members of the public to attend. However, if there are more people than that wishing to speak, members of the public will be asked to leave once they deliver remarks, so someone waiting to speak can be admitted.

Everyone will have their say, she said.

The meeting will be broadcast via Zoom, but at this point public input via Zoom is not available. Click here to access.

Because sidewalk dining has narrowed downtown sidewalks for pedestrians, the law would require people to wear masks on Main Street between Fair and Chestnuts streets, and on Pioneer between Church and Lake.