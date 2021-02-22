Master Gardeners’ Fund Drive At 70%

Goal: To Redevelop Cooperstown

Parking Lot As Horticulture Hub

COOPERSTOWN – The Grow With Cornell Cooperative Extension fund drive is more than 70 percent toward its $200,000 goal so its Master Gardener program can convert its parking lot at 123 Lake St. into a center of teaching and education.

“Our success demonstrates the investment in planning conducted by Master Gardener Volunteers and staff, and the value the gardens will bring for residents living throughout the county,” said Don Smyser, executive director of Otsego and Schoharie county extension programs.

The capital campaign was launched in November, and Smyser said the response “is especially rewarding in light of the December holidays and the COVID pandemic.”

Among the contributors are the Price Chopper-Golub Foundation, which has awarded an unspecified amount to demonstrate the value of rain gardens, which will be installed in a buffer zone between the parking lot and the gardens.

To donate, click on the “Grow With CCE” link at www.cceschoharie-otsego.org, or email Smyers at drs269@cornell.edu for more information.