Mayor Herzig Reaffirms: He’s Stepping Down

ONEONTA – Mayor Gary Herzig reaffirmed in a statement issued a few minutes ago: He won’t run again.

Here is the full statement:

“During the past six years, by working together, the people of Oneonta have achieved remarkable progress in developing new housing options, supporting our local businesses, and strengthening our infrastructure while continuously improving upon our high quality of life.

“Even an unprecedented pandemic was not able to slow us down.

“I am confident that we are on track to build a brighter and more vibrant future for Oneonta. While I will not seek re-election for Mayor this year, I will spend the coming ten months working harder than ever to ensure that Oneonta is well positioned to take advantage of the new opportunities which will certainly present themselves in the post-COVID world.”

