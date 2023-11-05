Mayor Launches Welcome Initiative

Approximately 50 people were on hand for Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh’s first “Welcome Home Cooperstown” event on May 2 at the Village Hall. (Photo provided)

COOPERSTOWN—“Welcome Home Cooperstown,” a new initiative from Coop-erstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh, kicked off on Tuesday, May 2 at the Village Hall. The goal of the series of monthly meet and greets is to welcome area newcomers, assist them in building connections to established residents and institutions, and encourage them to make Cooperstown their permanent home. Information about community events will be available and refreshments will be served. All members of the community are invited, including those new to the area as well as longtime residents who would like to meet and welcome others. In general, events will take place on the first Tuesday of each month moving forward—June 6, July 11, August 1, September 5, October 3, November 7 and December 5—at the Village Hall at 22 Main Street. Members of the “Welcome Home Cooperstown” committee include interested citizens and representatives from Bassett Healthcare, Cooperstown Central School, and the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce, with support from the Friends of the Village Library. Everyone is welcome to attend and participate in the work of building a stronger, more diverse, and welcoming community.