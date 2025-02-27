Meet, Greet Set for March 4th

COOPERSTOWN—A special Mardi Gras celebration will be featured at Welcome Home Cooperstown’s next monthly meet and greet, scheduled to take place at the Village Hall at 22 Main Street on Tuesday, March 4 from 5:30-7 p.m. All members of the community are welcome to attend.

The meet and greet will include general information about the Cooperstown area and its institutions. The Mardi Gras celebration will be presented by Brian Wrubleski of local restaurant Mel’s at 22. Musicians Jack Cooper and Patsy Lyon will provide entertainment, and crafts for children will be available.

Welcome Home Cooperstown hosts monthly gatherings designed to bring together new area residents with longtime community members.

The goal is to welcome area newcomers and assist them in building connections to established residents and institutions, and to encourage them to make the Cooperstown area their permanent home.