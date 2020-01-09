Middlefield Supervisor Resigns Five Days Into Term

By JAMES CUMMINGS • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

MIDDLEFIELD – Newly elected Town of Middlefield Town Supervisor Marc Heller has resigned just five days into his term, citing “personal reasons.”

Currently, deputy Bud Taber is filling the role on a temporary basis, but former Town Supervisor Joseph Harris may be appointed by the Town Board during their meeting on Tuesday, having volunteered after hearing of Heller’s resignation.

“I was Supervisor for two years, so I said I would do it,” said Harris. “But nothing is official. The board has to appoint me.”

Heller ran unopposed in the Nov. 5 election and received 454 votes.